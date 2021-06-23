Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to be delayed? End of 2021 now rumoured

By Mike Lowe
Pocket-lint.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - It was only at the beginning of June that initial leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE - the 'Fan Edition', i.e. more affordable flagship in the Galaxy range - began to surface, suggesting that it wasn't too far away from launch. Now, however, rumours suggest that we...

www.pocket-lint.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumours#Design#Ip68
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Xiaomi
Related
Shoppingpocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy Week deals feature the Galaxy S21 series and more

Well, Prime Day is over, but that doesn’t mean that we will stop getting great deals. If you head over to Samsung.com, you will see that there’s an ongoing Galaxy Week sales event that features tons of great devices with incredible savings. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy S21 series getting up to $700 savings after an eligible trade-in. This means you can get the vanilla variant for $100, the Galaxy S21+ for $300, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $500.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Samsung Galaxy S21 camera lag should be fixed in latest update

Hardware is only as good as the software that can take advantage of it. This means that even if your phone packs the greatest hardware ever invented by humans, if the software is bad, it kind of ruins the experience. This is what many Galaxy S21 owners were experiencing when they found that their very powerful and very expensive smartphone was experiencing lagging and stuttering issues with the camera.
Cell Phonestecheblog.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is Ready to Take On the iPhone 13, Here’s What it Could Look Like

Not too much is known about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G flagship smartphone, other than that the handset could boast an AMD GPU. Apple’s iPhone 13, set to be released later this year, will most likely be powered by the A15 Bionic chip, so this new Exynos GPU would put it in direct competition. Technizo Concept got a bit creative with their vision of the handset by equipping it with a large Olympus sensor in the rear camera array. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Galaxy S21 FE Release Pushed Back To Q4 2021: Report

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may not arrive in the market until the fourth quarter of this year. According to a new SamMobile report, the company has had to delay the release of its upcoming affordable flagship due to the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage. Initially expected to launch in August, the device may now break cover sometime between October and December 2021.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Samsung's Galaxy S21 Olympic Edition looks beautiful in real life

Just don't count on buying it outside of Japan. A review has provided early photos of Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Olympic Edition. The special smartphone looks great between its blue back and gold-hued metal trim. Buying this outside of Japan may be a challenge. Samsung has finally shipped a Tokyo Olympics...
Technologypocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 13 Name Change, Galaxy S21 FE Plans Delayed & more! (video)

These are the best deals for Amazon Prime Day! [Dynamic Post]. Yes, it’s now Prime Day Part 2 and if I were you I would hurry to get some of these deals before they run out of stock. Starting with Apple’s M1 MacBook Air which is now 100 dollars off, therefore you can grab the base model for 899 in Silver which is, by the way, still the best color. The Galaxy S20 FE is going for 221 dollars off, leaving the base model for 470 bucks in most color variants. If you’re looking for a new laptop, Dell’s XPS 13 is currently 180 dollars off, leaving the Intel Core i7 model for 1475 and you get Intel Xe Graphics. Samsung’s new Galaxy Book Pro is also getting a 170 dollar discount, leaving that at 930 bucks. Speaking of Samsung, the Galaxy Buds Live are 60 bucks off, leaving them at 110. Sennheiser’s Momentum 2 is 74 dollars off, so you can grab them for 226. Amazon’s Echo Show 8 is available for 35 dollars off, leaving that at 95. If you want to go for the Echo Show 10 which I reviewed recently, this one is available for 190, saving you 60 bucks. And again, we have a ton of deals on anything you can think off at Pocketnow.com and on our social media, we’ll make sure to have links for everything in the description.
NFLAndroid Headlines

Phone Comparisons: OnePlus 9 vs Samsung Galaxy S21

In this article, we’ll compare the OnePlus 9 vs Samsung Galaxy S21, high-end offerings from their respective companies. Now, despite the fact these are high-end devices, they are not the most powerful offerings from OnePlus and Samsung. We’ve compared the OnePlus 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra a while back, though. It’s time to compare these two handsets which are both smaller and cheaper.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Galaxy S21 Series' Latest Update Now Rolling Out For Verizon Units

Samsung recently released an important software update for its Galaxy S21 flagships. The new update introduced a fix for the camera lag and stutter issues that many users have been reporting since last month. As always, international versions of the phones were the first to pick up the update last week. However, the Korean firm was quick to bring the new software to the US as well. It was released for carrier variants of the phones on Comcast and Xfinity Mobile networks earlier this week. Now, the same update is hitting the Galaxy S21 phones on Verizon’s network as well. It should also arrive for other carrier variants of the phones soon.