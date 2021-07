It’s going to be really interesting revisiting Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, especially if Nintendo makes some subtle changes to gameplay while keeping the core intact (like the best part: the dungeons). The once “impossible to port” Skyward Sword is now headed to Switch next month, and slowly but surely, we’re getting our drip-fed info for it. The next batch of Skyward Sword HD details comes directly from the official UK listing for the game, which has since been updated.