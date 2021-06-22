Seth Is Ready to Vacation In Partnership with Heineken

It currently is a day of the week—which one? Doesn't matter, but kicking back at the end of it with a cold snack is surely a great way to wind down. But who wants to get up from the couch, work-from-home desk, or patio to grab their first (or second, or third ... ) brewski from the fridge or cooler? You could train your dog to grab one for you, which would take effort, time, and commitment. Or you could turn to Heineken's new B.O.T., which is, yep, a beer-carrying robot that brings the beers to you.