This week social media has been abuzz with two teams that are looking at making a pitch to trade for the former #1 overall NHL draft pick. One of the teams is way out west. Several reports came out that the LA Kings were looking to bolster their defensive lineup and that trading for Dahlin would make a lot of sense. The Kings were rumored to try to make a trade for Dahlin back before the trade deadline. Now that we know what draft picks each team has, this offseason might be the right time for the Sabres to make the move. Plus if they were to trade him, sending out west is a better deal than the other team interested.