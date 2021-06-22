Vin Diesel Gets Emotional About Working with His Son in F9

Production on the sequel has begun in Atlanta, according to Variety, with Marvel Studios producer Kevin Feige telling the publication, “It’s clearly extremely emotional without Chad.” Everyone is, however, quite enthusiastic to reintroduce the world of Wakanda to the general public and to the fans. We’ll accomplish it in a way that Chad would be proud of.” Scott Adkins is now “in negotiations” to join the cast of John Wick: Chapter 4 according to Deadline. At this time, no information about his character is known. Baghead, a film adaptation of Alberto Corredor’s horror short, will star Ruby Barker of Bridgerton and Freya Allan of The Witcher, according to Deadline.