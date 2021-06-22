Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Vin Diesel Gets Emotional About Working with His Son in F9

By CLIP
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVin Diesel talks about the success of the Fast & Furious franchise and working with his son on F9. Tags: Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon, Vin Diesel, gets, emotional, working, son, f9.

www.nbc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
E! News

E! News

92K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Jimmy Fallon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Furious
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesThrillist

Who Plays Young Vin Diesel and John Cena in the 'F9' Flashbacks?

No digital de-aging going on here in fleshing out the brothers' rivalry. The speed-obsessed Fast and Furious franchise, which now includes 10 movies with the recent release of the long-delayed F9, has always glorified NOS-guzzling cars, purring engines, and physics-defying acts of vehicular destruction. As Vin Diesel's gearhead-turned-super-spy Dominic Toretto says in the first film, "I live my life a quarter mile at a time." But F9, in between its ridiculous stunts and its wild character resurrections, also spends a lot of time looking in the rearview mirror.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

xXx’s Xander Cage And Other Characters I Want To See Vin Diesel Revisit Following F9

Whenever I think about Vin Diesel characters (which is admittedly a lot), the first name that comes to mind is Dominic Toretto. Maybe it has something to do with the buzz surrounding the release of F9, or maybe it has something to do with the fact he’s the biggest badass of Diesel’s on-screen performances. But while I anxiously wait for Mr. “One Quarter-Mile At A Time” to return for Fast and Furious 10, there are a few franchises I would like to see Diesel return to sooner rather than later.
CelebritiesRefinery29

Vin Diesel’s Explanation For The Rock’s F9 Absence Is High Art

Celebrity feuds aren’t anything out of the ordinary in the entertainment industry; after all, Hollywood is full of big personalities and even bigger egos. But in the case of the rumored feud between action stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the bad blood that resulted in a fracturing of the Fast and Furious franchise actually stems from a difference in acting method. This isn’t your regular celebrity beef — it's about art.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Vin Diesel Has The Final Scene Of The ‘Fast’ Saga In His Mind Already But He Can’t Fully Articulate It Yet

Nine films later (10 if you count the ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ spinoff), it appears the ‘Fast & Furious’ Saga is entering its final quarter-mile stretch. And even though the film series is expected to end with a two-part finale, it appears that Vin Diesel, the godfather of all things fast and all things furious, already has the final scene in mind that will cap off the journey that began more than 20 years ago.
Moviesimdb.com

Vin Diesel is “Dying” to Do a ‘Fast and Furious’ Musical

Celebrities: they’re just like us! The recently-released F9 delivers on just about everything fans could possibly hope for: mass vehicular mayhem, some long-overdue justice for Han, and the simply incredible visual of Vin Diesel and John Cena pretending to be brothers. But now the enigmatic man behind Dominic Toretto himself is speaking out and throwing his support […]
Moviestheclevelandamerican.com

Vin Diesel is still optimistic about Riddick’s future

Production on the sequel has begun in Atlanta, according to Variety, with Marvel Studios producer Kevin Feige telling the publication, “It’s clearly extremely emotional without Chad.” Everyone is, however, quite enthusiastic to reintroduce the world of Wakanda to the general public and to the fans. We’ll accomplish it in a way that Chad would be proud of.” Scott Adkins is now “in negotiations” to join the cast of John Wick: Chapter 4 according to Deadline. At this time, no information about his character is known. Baghead, a film adaptation of Alberto Corredor’s horror short, will star Ruby Barker of Bridgerton and Freya Allan of The Witcher, according to Deadline.
MoviesComicBook

F9 Star Vin Diesel Speaks Out on Dom's Fast & Furious Journey

Vin Diesel spoke out on Dom Toretto’s journey through the Fast & Furious franchise to F9. It’s hard to believe that 20 years have passed since the first installment, but that’s an absolute fact. The series star spoke to Digital Spy about the long road to where The Fast Saga is now. If you go back to the first installment there’s no question that the franchise has evolved a lot over that time frame. These used to be movies about car heists, but now they’ve blossomed into full-blown action vehicles about family and loyalty. It’s a wondrous turn that Diesel is absolutely aware of. You can see the tight-knit nature of everyone involved when they have interviews or behind-the-scenes footage make it out. The series main figure has already been hyping those final installments, and fans are eager to see where its all headed. Check out what he had to say down below.
MoviesA.V. Club

Yep, it looks like Vin Diesel and F9 have saved the movies

Vin Diesel pledged to save movie theaters back in April, starring in a melodramatic F9 promotional video about the power of the movies and how there’s nothing like sitting in a theater with other people as the lights go down and some ridiculous Fast And Furious bullshit starts to happen, eventually landing on the idea that “nobody does a comeback like the movies.” It was a little much, to be honest, but also that’s Vin Diesel’s whole vibe, and you know what? The old bastard pulled it off. Vin Diesel saved the movies.
Movies/Film

‘Riddick 4’ Could Actually Happen, Promises Vin Diesel Promoter Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel loves to talk about Vin Diesel projects, and who can blame him? You’d do the same if you were Vin Diesel. One of Diesel’s favorite topics involves sequels to his various films. Hell, last year he even teased a potential sequel to The Last Witch Hunter, which I’m pretty sure no one but Diesel has any interest in. Now old Vin is at it again, saying that we might get another Riddick movie.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Another Riddick Film is Coming According to Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel has been around in the action/adventure world for years, and now we might be seeing him reprise one of his biggest roles yet. It's been 21 years since the release of the film Pitch Black, an introductory story for Diesel's participation as the leading character of the franchise. In the film's lore, the character Riddick is a member of a largely extinct warrior race of adapted humans who were destroyed by a military campaign that left the planet Furya desolate – and Riddick is one of the last to survive, with each film serving as his own monster hunting playground.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Vin Diesel Offers an Update on RIDDICK 4

In case you weren’t aware, Vin Diesel and writer/director David Twohy have been developing a fourth installment of the Riddick franchise titled Riddick: Furya, and it’s actually getting close to production. The script for the film is complete and ready to go. During a recent interview with GamesRadar, Diesel said,...
MoviesComicBook

F9: Vin Diesel Reveals How Daughters Have Influenced Fast & Furious Role

After over a year of delays, F9 is finally hitting theatres in the United States tomorrow. The movie's cast, including franchise lead Vin Diesel, has been busy promoting the upcoming film. In fact, Diesel not only had a recent chat with ComicBook.com, but he surprised some fans along the way. Considering the theme of the Fast & Furious movies has always been "family," it's no surprise to learn that Diesel's own daughters inspired some moments in the new film.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

F9’s Vin Diesel Talks Playing Dom For 20 Years And One Big Thing His Father Pointed Out To Him

Fast and Furious 9 has set the box office ablaze, and star Michelle Rodriguez has even responded to the film breaking pandemic era records. The new installment of the Fast Saga brings back beloved a character in the form of Han Lue and gives fans generally what they hoped for from the franchise, dialed up another notch. Vin Diesel, the man who has been behind the wheel on-screen and off, has been playing Dom Toretto for 20 years, and he recently spoke about playing the role for so long, also touching on one big thing his father pointed out to him.
CelebritiesGamespot

Vin Diesel Talks New Riddick Game Possibility

Vin Diesel's most iconic role may be that of committed family man and car enthusiast Dominic Toretto, but the actor's multiple turns as the hardened prison-break expert Richard B. Riddick are a close second. Diesel hasn't just starred as Riddick in a trilogy of films, he also voiced the iconic sci-fi anti-hero in the well-received Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay and Assault on Dark Athena. When talking to GamesRadar about Fast 9 and the current state of Riddick 4: Furya, Diesel mentioned that he would like to take advantage of the gaming space to create a new chapter in the saga of Riddick.

Comments / 0

Community Policy