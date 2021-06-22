Cancel
Pets

"I Might Meet a Dog Today" with Kristen Bell

By CLIP
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy and Kristen Bell sing about the one thing that’s always worth getting out of bed for… the chance of meeting a dog!. Tags: Tonight Show, talk, Jimmy Fallon, Vin Diesel, Riley Keough, Modest Mouse.

www.nbc.com
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Josh Gad says replacing Kristen Bell on Central Park was ‘only move’ to make

Josh Gad has said replacing Kristen Bell with Emmy Raver-Lampman, an actor of colour, on animated comedy Central Park was “the only move” to make.Bell, who is white, stepped down from the role of voicing Molly, who is mixed-race, last year.She has been replaced in the second season of the Apple TV+ show by Umbrella Academy star Raver-Lampman.The switch came amid a re-evaluation of white actors voicing characters of colour, which resulted in similar moves on animated shows such as The Simpsons and Big Mouth.Last June, Jenny Slate quit the role of Missy on the Netflix cartoon Big Mouth,...
MoviesDecider

Why Did Kristen Bell Leave ‘Central Park’?

At long last Apple TV+’s ode to one of the most beloved parks in America is finally back. But Central Park has returned without one of its main voice actors. As Decider covered in July of 2020, Kristen Bell will not be playing a main role in Central Park Season 2.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Kristen Bell’s Comedy ‘Queenpins’ Coming to Theaters in Fall

“Queenpins,” a comedy starring Kristen Bell as a coupon queen turned criminal, is slated to release on the big screen in fall. The STX film, inspired by the true story of the largest coupon counterfeit scam in U.S. history, will debut on Sept. 10. “Queenpins” will also feature Bell’s “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place” co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste, as well as Paul Walter Hauser, Joel McHale, Bebe Rexha and Vince Vaughn. The film will land on Paramount Plus in the U.S. after its theatrical run.
MoviesPosted by
POPSUGAR

"What'd I Miss?": How Kristen Bell's Daughter Drives Her "Nuts" During Chaotic Movie Nights

Kristen Bell had parents all over the world nodding in agreement with one simple sentence: "I'm excited that the world will open again." On Tuesday, the actress and mom of two sat down virtually with guest host Chelsea Handler on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss all things parenting during lockdown. While Kristen and hubby Dax Shepard have always been extremely open about their relationship, Kristen gave us a vivid look at what movie night, specifically, is like at their home, and it sounds hilariously chaotic.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shape Magazine

Kristen Bell Hilariously Revealed How She and Dax Shepard Make the Most of Therapy

This story originally appeared on HelloGiggles.com by Hedy Phillips. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard may be one of Hollywood's most beloved happy couples, but it's because they work at it, like, a lot. Though they've been married for nearly a decade, they've experienced their fair share of ups and downs, most notably when dealing with Shepard's substance abuse problems. However, Bell told Chelsea Handler, who was sitting in for Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres show on the June 29th episode, that she and Shepard take full advantage of their therapy sessions to air out all their grievances.
TV SeriesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Leslie Odom Jr. on Kristen Bell's Central Park exit: 'It was a chance to be on the right side of history'

The second season of Central Park comes with a new voice in tow - Emmy Raver-Lampman is now voicing Molly Tillerman, following Kristen Bell's exit. Bell exited the show in June 2020 amidst burgeoning social justice movements in response to the murder of George Floyd. The character of Molly is biracial, and Bell chose to step back to allow better representation in the part.
TV SeriesPosted by
K945

Will Kristen Bell Narrate the New ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot?

Will the original Gossip Girl narrator Kristen Bell return for the reboot?. The new Gossip Girl series is set to premiere exclusively on HBO Max on July 8. Luckily, Bell will be reprising her role as the anonymous narrator for the new class of Upper East Siders. The series will follow a bunch of private schoolers in the new age of social media.
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

Timeline of Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s Relationship

Timeline of Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s Relationship. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s Relationship Timeline. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard go to therapy separately to rant about each other, but it’s actually strengthening their relationship more than ever. Bell told guest host Chelsea Handler on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Near Divorce Over Infidelity And Relapse?

Are Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard constantly at each other’s throats? That’s what plenty of tabloids would have you believe. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight. Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Fighting While In Quarantine?. Last year, Star reported that Kristen Bell and Dax...
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Kristen Bell Jumps Into the Podcast Game With Shattered Glass

Pop culture wouldn’t sound the same without Kristen Bell. From Gossip Girl’s teasing voice-overs to the earnest serenades of Frozen’s Anna, Bell has spent much of her career bringing iconic characters to life using her voice alone. A more difficult task? Showing up to the recording booth as herself. On...
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Kerry Washington and Kristen Bell Both Love This Moisturizer That's on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Although Amazon Prime Day ended last week, we're still keeping our eyes peeled for fashion and beauty discounts to score for all our summer adventures. Exhibit A: The celeb-loved Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid is currently on sale for over 20 percent off. With endorsements from the likes of Kristen Bell and Kerry Washington (who called it the one skincare product she can't live without), and over 40,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the oil-free moisturizer has earned high praise, with one shopping saying it's "everything [they] could have ever wanted from a skin care item."
MoviesFirst Showing

'Queenpins' Comedy Trailer with Kristen Bell & Kirby Howell-Baptiste

"You know who gets rewarded? People who don't follow the rules." STX Films has debuted the first officail trailer for a comedy called Queenpins, written and directed by filmmakers Aron Gaudet & Gita Pullapilly (of Beneath the Harvest Sky previously). This amusing new crime comedy brings us a story about "pink collar crime", even though the title makes me think it's a remake of the bowling classic Kingpin, or something like that. The film follows a pair of housewives that create a $40 million coupon scam. A suburban homemaker and vlogger hatch an illegal coupon club scheme that scams millions from mega-corporations and delivers deals to legions of fellow coupon clippers. Queenpins features Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, plus Paul Walter Hauser, Joel McHale, Bebe Rexha, and Vince Vaughn as a "postal inspector". This looks a tad cheesy, and a tad ridiculous, but it is based on a true story and it does look like goofy crime fun.
MoviesEmpire

Queenpins Trailer: Kristen Bell's Extreme Coupon Con Goes South In Crime Comedy

Every so often, a trailer comes along that sells something you never specifically knew you wanted, and suddenly find you need. In the case of the Queenpins trailer, how about this: a crime comedy set in the world of extreme couponing. As in, the (typically US) practice of racking up major supermarket discounts by stacking up vast amounts of coupons, reducing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise to mere pennies. In Gita Pullapilly and Aron Gaudet’s film, Kristen Bell’s Connie and her friend JoJo (played by Cruella, Killing Eve and The Good Place star Kirby Howell-Baptiste) hatch a scam involving counterfeit coupons that initially sets them flying high, but soon finds them in the crosshairs of the law. Watch the trailer here.

