GALESBURG — Josh Eiker is headed into the Galesburg High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The 2016 GHS grad is among those in the Class of 2021. Eiker, who is the first individual to ever win back-to-back Illinois High School Association state titles in the same track events in two different classes, will head into the shrine as an individual and as a member of the 2015 boys track team — Eiker, Eric Oliphant, Eric Cole, Ben Holloway, Tevin Taylor, Joe Stewart, Bricyn Healey, Sebastian Arteaga, Wilson Burton, Cody Sibley, Nic Cervantez, Paul Cabrera, Rafael Avillian and Ricky Moss — as it is also headed into the HOF this fall.