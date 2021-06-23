2022 Chevy Traverse Gains Automatic Stop-Start Disable Switch

General Motors has confirmed U.S. pricing for the 2022 Chevy Trailblazer subcompact crossover. Prices for the 2022 Chevy Trailblazer will start at $22,795 in the United States, including the mandatory destination and freight charges. For that price, Chevy customers can get themselves into a base Trailblazer LS trim with the entry-level turbocharged 1.2L LIH three-cylinder engine, a continuously variable (CVT) transmission and front-wheel-drive. Standard equipment on the Trailblazer LS includes a seven-inch color touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-speaker audio system, 17-inch aluminum wheels and a range of Chevy Safety Assist features like Automatic Emergency Braking and Forward Collision Alert. Customers can also add all-wheel-drive to any trim level of the 2022 Chevy Trailblazer for a price premium of $2,000.