Energy Industry

Facebook Now at 100% Renewable Energy for Operations

By John Farley
abccolumbia.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook has achieved its goal of getting all its electricity from renewable sources (wind, solar, etc.) now. It joins other giants Apple and Google in this achievement. “Climate change is one of the biggest challenges we face. Delivering essential technologies and reliable climate information to billions of people is at the heart of how Facebook can help address the crisis. And we believe we can do it with a net zero carbon footprint,” said Mike Schroepfer, Chief Technology Officer.

