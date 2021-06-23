Facebook Now at 100% Renewable Energy for Operations

Starting Sept. 1, city of Rochester residents will get their electricity entirely from renewable sources unless they opt out of the initiative that’s enabling the shift. “Community choice aggregation” is clunky to say and its concept difficult to process. But the bottom line of the program is this: residential and small commercial consumers might pay less or might pay more for their power in any given month, but 100 percent of it will be renewable electricity sourced from as close to Rochester as possible.