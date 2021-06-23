1 killed, 5 wounded in shootings in Chicago Tuesday

One person was killed and five others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Tuesday. A double shooting in West Pullman on the Far South Side killed a man and wounded another around 9 p.m. They were in the first block of east 118th Street when someone fired shots at them, Chicago police said. One of the men, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to the side of his body and was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The other man, 50, was shot in the arm and taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.