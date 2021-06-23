SZA to debut new music during upcoming livestream

A pre-recorded SZA concert was livestreamed for free on Thursday night as part of a collaboration with Grey Goose. The singer performed a portion of her much-anticipated new song “Shirt” live for the first time. The track went viral on TikTok earlier this year after SZA shared a snippet of it to her Instagram story; the music video for her most recent single “Good Days” also included a clip teasing the song. She only did a snippet of the new track at the end of her full performance. You can check it out at the 49m05s mark in the video below.