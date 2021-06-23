Cancel
SZA to debut new music during upcoming livestream

By Sam Moore
NME
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSZA is set to debut new solo music during an upcoming livestream. The US artist’s last studio album, ‘CTRL’, was released in 2017, though she has released two singles – ‘Hit Different’ (with Ty Dolla $ign) and ‘Good Days’ – in the past year. SZA has now announced that she...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sza
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Saint Jhn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Consultant#Ctrl
