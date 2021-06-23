Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Hong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily prints final run

By Mike CLARKE, John SAEKI, Peter PARKS, Su Xinqi and Yan Zhao
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eEIAv_0aclvOvF00
Staff work at the printing facility of Apple Daily in Hong Kong /AFP/File

Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily began printing a million copies of its final edition Wednesday evening after authorities froze its assets using a sweeping new national security law, ending a 26-year run of taking on China's authoritarian leaders.

The sudden death of the outspoken tabloid is the latest blow to Hong Kong's freedoms and deepens unease over whether the international finance centre can remain a media hub as China seeks to stamp out dissent.

Hundreds gathered outside the paper's headquarters on Wednesday evening, shouting messages of support and shining mobile phone lights as journalists put together the swansong edition.

That was the story editors chose for the front page -- a picture of those crowds with the headline: "Hong Kongers bid a painful farewell in the rain: 'We support Apple Daily'."

Hong Kong's most popular tabloid had long been a thorn in Beijing's side, with unapologetic support for the city's pro-democracy movement and caustic criticism of China's authoritarian leaders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vjRF6_0aclvOvF00
Apple Daily /AFP

Those same leaders have used a new security law to bring about its rapid demise.

Owner Jimmy Lai, currently in jail for attending democracy protests, was among the first to be charged under the law after its imposition last year.

But the final chapter was written over the last week when authorities deployed the security law to raid the newsroom, arrest senior executives and freeze its assets.

That last move crippled the paper's ability to conduct business and pay staff.

Reporters said they would print one million copies overnight -- a staggering number given Hong Kong's 7.5 million population.

"I have tens of thousands of words in my heart but I am speechless at this moment," Ip Yut-kin, chairman of the paper's parent company Next Digital, told AFP.

- 'Chilling' -

Some 1,000 people, including 700 journalists, are now out of work.

"Hong Kongers lost a media organisation that dared to speak up and insist on defending the truth," eight local journalist associations said in a joint statement, as they called on colleagues to dress in black on Thursday.

British foreign secretary Dominic Raab accused Hong Kong's authorities of spearheading a "forced closure" of the paper, describing it as "a chilling demonstration of their campaign to silence all opposition voices".

China imposed its security law on Hong Kong last year after the city was convulsed by huge and often violent democracy protests.

The prosecution of Apple Daily was sparked by articles and columns that allegedly supported international sanctions against China, a view now deemed illegal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g6vKc_0aclvOvF00
A supporter reads a copy of the Apple Daily newspaper outside a court in Hong Kong /AFP/File

Lai, chief editor Ryan Law and CEO Cheung Kim-hung have all been charged with colluding with foreign forces to undermine China's national security and remanded into custody.

On Wednesday Yeung Ching-kee, one of the paper's top columnists, was arrested on the same charge.

The decision to freeze Apple Daily's assets also laid bare the sweeping powers now at the disposal of Hong Kong authorities to pursue any company deemed to be a national security threat.

Multiple international media companies have regional headquarters in Hong Kong, attracted to the business-friendly regulations and free speech provisions written into the city's mini-constitution.

But many local and international outlets are questioning whether they have a future there.

"Every journalist in Hong Kong now has a metaphorical gun pointed at their heads," Sharron Fast, a lecturer at the University of Hong Kong's journalism school, told AFP.

"When the result of your writing can lead to lifetime imprisonment -â you are being censored. Apple will not be the last -- just the latest."

- First trial -

Hong Kong has plunged down an annual press freedom ranking by Reporters Without Borders, from 18th place in 2002 to 80th this year. Mainland China languishes at 177th out of 180, above only Turkmenistan, North Korea and Eritrea.

China and Hong Kong's authorities have hailed the security law for successfully restoring stability after the 2019 demonstrations and said media outlets must not "subvert" the government.

Authorities initially said the law would only target "a tiny minority".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30LQOz_0aclvOvF00
Apple Daily owner Jimmy Lai is in jail for attending democracy protests /AFP/File

But it has radically transformed the political and legal landscape of a city that China promised would be able to keep key liberties and autonomy after its 1997 return.

On Wednesday the first trial under the new law got under way for a man accused of riding a motorbike into police officers.

His trial is not being heard by a jury, a major departure from Hong Kong's common law traditions.

His case is unusual because he is the only Hong Konger so far charged under the security law with an explicitly violent act.

More than 60 people have now been charged under the law, including some of the city's best-known democracy activists, but their offences are related to political views or speech that authorities have declared illegal.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lai
Person
Dominic Raab
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Hong Kong Police#Daily Newspaper#Apple Daily#Apple Daily Afp#Next Digital#British#Afp File Lai#Apple Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Related
SocietyPosted by
AFP

Secret society: What the Chinese Communist Party doesn't want you to know

China's ruling Communist Party, which celebrates its 100th anniversary Thursday, is characterised by secrecy in leading the world's second-biggest economic power from the shadows. The party does boast genuine support -- including from those who have benefited from the country's recent economic boom and groups of young nationalists -- but tight control over media also whittles out reports that hint at criticism and controls online discussions.
ChinaPosted by
AFP

Hong Kong silenced as China celebrates party centenary

Police deployed across Hong Kong on Thursday to stamp out any sign of dissent as China's Communist Party celebrated its centenary in a vivid illustration of how the once-outspoken finance hub has been successfully muzzled. The only visible protest on Thursday morning was carried out by four activists from the League of Social Democrats, one of the few opposition parties still operating.
Indiamynews13.com

Hong Kong freedoms fade as security law muzzles dissent

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong is still China’s wealthiest, most capitalist city. Its vistas of skyscrapers and sea framed by dragon-backed emerald peaks are as stunning as ever. But a year after Beijing imposed a harsh national security law on the former British colony, the civil liberties that raised hopes for more democracy among many of its 7 million people are fading.
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Rights lawyer calls Hong Kong 'city of fear' as bail denied

Hong Kong has become a "city of fear" where democracy activists are silenced with pre-emptive arrests, a prominent human rights lawyer said Friday as a court denied her bail. Hong Kong's courts now commonly deny bail to democracy activists arrested under either a colonial-era sedition law or Beijing's new national security law.
ChinaPosted by
AFP

Hong Kong security law creates 'human rights emergency': Amnesty

Hong Kong's national security law has created a "human rights emergency", Amnesty International said Wednesday, a year after China imposed it on the city to crush a pro-democracy movement. The legislation -- which criminalises anything authorities deem subversion, secession, collusion with foreign forces and terrorism with up to life in prison -- has radically transformed Hong Kong's political and legal landscape. "In one year, the National Security Law has put Hong Kong on a rapid path to becoming a police state and created a human rights emergency for the people living there," Amnesty's Asia-Pacific Regional Director Yamini Mishra said. Beijing insisted the legislation was required to restore stability after huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy demonstrations in 2019, but promised it would target only an "extreme minority".
Chinabuffalonynews.net

4 Nordic newspapers slam China on front-page

Copenhagen [Denmark], July 1 (ANI): Four leading newspapers from the Nordic countries marked the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party's founding by publishing a full-front page editorial criticising China's violation of press freedom in Hong Kong. In an open letter addressed to Chinese President Xi Jinping, the newspapers said: "Enough...
AdvocacyUS News and World Report

Hong Kong Democracy Activist Re-Arrested on Eve of Sensitive Anniversaries

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police re-arrested pro-democracy activist Chow Hang-tung after revoking her bail on Wednesday, on the eve of the anniversaries of the former British colony's handover to Beijing and the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party. Chow, a barrister and vice-chairwoman of the group that organises...
Chinasandiegouniontribune.com

AP PHOTOS: Beijing, Hong Kong mark Communist Party centenary

BEIJING — Cannons roared, bands played and fighter jets soared overhead as thousands of carefully selected participants gathered in Beijing’s iconic Tiananmen Square Thursday for a ceremony marking the centenary of the ruling Communist Party. Meanwhile, Hong Kong held its own annual commemorations of its 1997 handover from British to...
EconomyPosted by
Fortune

Can Hong Kong be a global city without public trust?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Before 2019, business was relatively quiet for Andrew Lo, founder of Anlex, a Hong Kong–based relocation firm that helps clients secure visas and move to places like the U.K. and Canada. In normal years, Lo says, Anlex received about 10 to 20 inquiries per week from Hong Kongers seeking a new home abroad.
Politicsrock947.com

Hong Kong court denies bail to democracy activist

HONG KONG (Reuters) – A Hong Kong court denied bail on Friday to pro-democracy activist Chow Hang-tung, who was re-arrested on the eve of the anniversary of the former British colony’s handover to Beijing and the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party. Chow, the vice-chairwoman of a group that organises...
ChinaPosted by
AFP

Doves and fighter jets: China's Communists mark their centenary

As a red flag bearing the sickle and hammer cut through the early-morning Beijing sky, the message was clear: as it marks its centenary, the Communist Party is determined that only it will continue to rule China. In the capital's immense Tiananmen Square, tens of thousands of handpicked spectators cheered, sang, and waved flags. To mark the 100th anniversary ceremony of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the crowd was bussed in throughout the night to pass through rigorous security and health checks. Organisers were leaving nothing to chance to disrupt a triumphant show of success for the ruling party, beefing up security across the city and carefully coordinating the neatly choreographed crowd.
Public SafetySeattle Times

Hong Kong police officer’s condition improves after stabbing

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong police officer who was stabbed in the back has been moved from critical to serious condition, officials said Friday, indicating a likely recovery from the incident in which the assailant later stabbed himself and died. Authorities were still looking into the motivation behind...
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

China's Xi pledges 'reunification' with Taiwan, gets stern rebuke

BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged on Thursday to complete “reunification” with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to “smash” any attempts at formal independence, drawing a stern rebuke from Taipei, which lambasted the Communist Party as a dictatorship. China, which considers democratically-ruled Taiwan its own territory, has stepped up efforts...
Foreign PolicyNewsweek

White House Ignores China's Threats Over Taiwan Trade Talks

The Biden administration has expressed determination to resume trade talks between the U.S. and Taiwan, despite recent warnings out of Beijing calling for an end to all forms of engagement with the Chinese-claimed island. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reiterated Washington's "rock-solid" support for Taipei on Monday after she...