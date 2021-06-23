Cancel
Yakima, WA

Legion Baseball: Selah's Herbst throws no-hitter in sweep for Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak

By Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaden Herbst threw a no-hitter with five strikeouts and the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak reeled off another sweep against Kennewick on Tuesday. Drew Johnson picked up three hits on the day to go with 3 RBI, including a triple and two RBI to give Herbst all the support he would need in a 3-0 win. The 2021 Selah righthander who will play at Yakima Valley next season also picked up and RBI of his own in Game 2 to help the Pak eke out a 6-5 win and improve to 14-2.

