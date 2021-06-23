Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MA

Picture This

By BusinessWest Staff
businesswest.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmail ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]. On June 9, Berkshire Bank hosted a ribbon cutting for its Reevx Labs at 270-272 Bridge St. in Springfield. Reevx Labs are collaboration spaces for the community where entrepreneurs and nonprofits can connect with peers and resources to achieve their missions. Pictured, from left: Lori Gazzillo Kiely, Berkshire Bank Foundation director and the bank’s Berkshire County regional president; Ronald Molina-Brantley, vice president, relationship manager, and team leader at Berkshire Bank; Sean Gray, the bank’s president and chief operating officer; Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno; state Sen. Adam Gomez; and Jim Hickson, managing director, middle market, and regional president of the bank’s Pioneer Valley and Connecticut region.

businesswest.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Springfield, MA
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domenic Sarno
Person
Sean Gray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berkshire Bank Foundation#Pioneer Valley#Massmutual#Fresh Paint#Blm#Wmass Portrait Artists#Wane One#La Fiorentina#Arcy#Family Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Tropical Storm Elsa nears Cuba and worries Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa swept along Cuba's southern coast early Monday as forecasters said it could make landfall on the island's central shore by midafternoon before heading toward Florida. Concern about possible high winds from the approaching storm was the reason officials in Surfside, Florida ordered the demolition of the remaining...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK PM Johnson looks to end England's virus restrictions

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due on Monday to set out plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England, in a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson's announcement at 1600 GMT...
AccidentsPosted by
NBC News

Japanese landslide kills 3 people and leaves another 80 missing

Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their...
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Military plane crash leaves at least 52 dead in Philippines

Patikul, Philippines — Philippine security forces searched among coconut trees on a remote southern island Monday for the flight data boxes of an aircraft that crashed and killed 52 people in one of the country's worst military air disasters. The C-130 Hercules transport plane was carrying 96 people, most of them recent army graduates, when it overshot the runway on Sunday while trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province — a haven for Islamist militants.