Hidden in Plain Sight

Life in a literary family has been a source of inspiration for many a writer. To cite one example, Martin Amis’s excellent memoir Experience deals in part with the vast legacy of his father Kingsley. And while Mariel Hemingway is best known for her work as an actress, she too has written a book about her literary family. 2015’s Out Came the Sun: Overcoming the Legacy of Mental Illness, Addiction, and Suicide in My Family deals with a number of heavy topics, not least among them the influence of her grandfather, Ernest Hemingway.