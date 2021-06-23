Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Hidden in Plain Sight

By Chuck Bowen
styleweekly.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Bourdain was a wiseass with the soul of a poet. He was the tough guy who seemingly did it all, a veteran of the New York kitchen scene and recovering drug addict turned late bloomer who wrote a bestseller at the cusp of middle age and went on to host empathetic travel shows. He saw and ate everything the world has to offer while writing books with a propulsive and atmospheric beat style that suggests a merging of the proses of George Orwell, Jim Thompson and Charles Bukowski.

www.styleweekly.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Bourdain
Person
George Orwell
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Asia Argento
Person
Charles Bukowski
Person
Morgan Neville
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Rome, NYPosted by
InsideHook

A Recently Discovered Rembrandt Painting Was Hiding in Plain Sight

In 2016, a family in Rome sent a painting in to be restored after it fell and suffered minor damage. They believed the work, titled The Adoration of the Magi, to be a copy of a work by Rembrandt van Rijn. Five years later, they now have an answer as to the painting’s origins, and it turns out there was no copying involved. This painting is, in fact, the genuine article — one with an estimated value of between $83.5 million and $238.5 million.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Prince Harry 'Flipped Out' Over Black Culture-Themed Gift for Archie

Unveiling her well-thought gift for the prince and his wife Meghan Markle's first son, 'The Me You Can't See' director Dawn Porter shares that the Duke of Sussex's reaction was better than expectation. AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be all over their newborn daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor...
MusicAOL Corp

Goldie Hawn, 75, is ‘forever young’ in playful beach video

Goldie Hawn is living out her "Mamma Mia" dreams. The 75-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of her splashing around the water in Skiathos, Greece, with Abba's hit song and a beautiful Greek landscape in the background. "Can't stop, won't stop dancing," Hawn captioned the...
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
MusicThe Guardian

‘Weird and wonderful’ fans mourn Jim Morrison in Paris, 50 years on

Under a grey and menacing sky, fans gathered at Paris’s Père Lachaise cemetery on Saturday to pay tribute to 1960s rock singer Jim Morrison on the 50th anniversary of his sudden death. They came despite the threatened – and eventually real – downpour to lay flowers on the stone grave...
Kidscommonsensemedia.org

The Hidden Knife

Research shows a connection between kids' healthy self-esteem and positive, diverse representations in books, TV shows, and movies. Want to help us help them? Suggest a diversity update. A lot or a little?. The parents' guide to what's in this book. Educational Value. Positive Messages. Positive Role Models & Representations.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
InsideHook

For the Right Price, Ernest Hemingway’s Granddaughter Will Endorse Your Book

Life in a literary family has been a source of inspiration for many a writer. To cite one example, Martin Amis’s excellent memoir Experience deals in part with the vast legacy of his father Kingsley. And while Mariel Hemingway is best known for her work as an actress, she too has written a book about her literary family. 2015’s Out Came the Sun: Overcoming the Legacy of Mental Illness, Addiction, and Suicide in My Family deals with a number of heavy topics, not least among them the influence of her grandfather, Ernest Hemingway.
Books & LiteratureTraverse City Record-Eagle

Bestselling Books: 07/04/2021

1. “Sooley” by John Grisham, Doubleday Books, $28.95. 2. “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt & Co., $18.99. 3. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine Books, $28. Paperback Fiction. 1. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $16. 2. “The Women of the Copper Country”...
Posted by
Joanne Reed

Jewel Kilcher, A Hidden Treasure

“The most precious jewels are not made of stone, but of flesh”. I was listening to the song Grateful recently and was mesmerized – to the point where I decided to write a blog article about Jewel Kilcher – the American singer-songwriter who went from rock-bottom to rock-star. Her music career started with gigs in biker bars and clubs but progressed to performances at the White House and even the Vatican. Singing is not Jewel’s only talent she is a hidden treasure and has found time, in between albums, to become a bestselling author, an actor, and a philanthropist.
Books & Literaturewsgw.com

Book excerpt: Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

After earning Academy Awards for his screenplays for “Pulp Fiction” and “Django Unchained,” as well as a nomination for writing “Inglourious Basterds,” filmmaker Quentin Tarantino earned another screenplay nomination for his 2019 period film, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.” A witty and densely-plotted exploration of the film and television industry in the late 1960s, the story told of a fading TV western star, Rick Dalton (played by Leonardo DiCaprio), whose path will cross with that of his next-door neighbor, rising star Sharon Tate – and a trio of Charles Manson acolytes armed for trouble.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

A Scintillating but Uneven New Documentary Probes the Life of Trini Lopez, a Legend in Plain Sight

One night in 1960, the multi-hyphenate musician Trini Lopez stepped off the stage at the Cotton Club, in Lubbock, where he’d just ripped through a rollicking set, and picked up the phone. A local DJ and record producer named Tommy “Snuff” Garrett was on the line. Would Lopez want to come out to Hollywood to be the new lead singer of the Crickets, the late Buddy Holly’s band, and tour with them?
Books & Literaturenorthwestgeorgianews.com

'The Midnight Library' is the top local fiction bestseller

Jul. 4—Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association. 3. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever. 4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy. 5. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell. 6. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green. 7. Facing the Mountain, Daniel James Brown. 8. How the...
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Days of Our Lives Legend Philece Sampler Dead at 67

Former Days of Our Lives star Philece Sampler has died at age 67. Her longtime friend and fellow actor Nelson Aspen (ex-Albert, Search for Tomorrow) announced the sad news on his Instagram account. Aspen stated that the actress passed away just shy of her 68th birthday from a heart attack.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Star Battled with Alzheimer’s Towards End of Show

While “The Beverly Hillbillies” remains one of classic TV’s popular shows, one of its stars was dealing with Alzheimer’s disease near its end. Raymond Bailey played banker Milburn Drysdale throughout the show’s nine-season run on CBS. According to IMDB, in some of his final scenes, there’s evidence of the disease’s advancement. Bailey reportedly wasn’t able to work anymore after 1975 in show business, according to The Life and Times of Hollywood. He only stayed in touch with one cast member, Nancy Kulp, who played his secretary, Jane Hathaway, in the series.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finally Gets Official Update

Fans have been anxiously awaiting news of Yellowstone returning for Season 4. After all, Season 3 of the hit show left fans dying to know what goes down next. Now, finally, Paramount threw out a bone to all the fans wanting to know what to expect and when to expect it. Plus, the teaser shared the first glimpses of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton and Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler. So, when can fans expect to see more Yellowstone?
Movieswsgw.com

Quentin Tarantino: From the screen to the page

Hollywood, it seems, was built on movies that were built on books. We all know that Don Corleone was a literary legend first, as was Mary Poppins, and that shark in “Jaws.”. So, it might surprise you that the book that inspired Quentin Tarantino’s epic “Once Upon a Time in...