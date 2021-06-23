Hidden in Plain Sight
Anthony Bourdain was a wiseass with the soul of a poet. He was the tough guy who seemingly did it all, a veteran of the New York kitchen scene and recovering drug addict turned late bloomer who wrote a bestseller at the cusp of middle age and went on to host empathetic travel shows. He saw and ate everything the world has to offer while writing books with a propulsive and atmospheric beat style that suggests a merging of the proses of George Orwell, Jim Thompson and Charles Bukowski.www.styleweekly.com