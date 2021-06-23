Cancel
Britney Spears Is Headed To Court To Address Her Conservatorship. Here's What To Know

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
NPR
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePop star Britney Spears hasn't been in charge of her personal life or her finances for 13 years — that's how long she has been in a court-dictated legal arrangement called a conservatorship. But on Wednesday, the artist will be speaking directly, albeit from a remote location, to a Los...

www.npr.org
