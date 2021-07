If you’re yet to place a pre-order for the upcoming Nintendo Switch title from Capcom, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, then you may want to head over to Amazon UK as they’re chucking in some themed goodies with every order of the game. In what seems to be the norm for AAA releases lately, the game will come with a sticker sheet along with a double-sided poster and a microfibre cloth to clean off those pesky finger marks on your Switch’s screen.