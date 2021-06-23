Cancel
Mississippi State

College World Series: Mississippi State beats Virginia’s no-hit bid with six-run comeback win

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings looked bleak for Mississippi State baseball entering the top of the eighth of their College World Series game vs. Virginia. The Bulldogs’ bats were deathly silent against Virginia’s Griff McGarry, who carried an intact no-hitter into the inning to give his team a 4-0 lead over Mississippi State. To that point of the game, he had allowed only two base runners: one on a walk, another hit-by-pitch.

