Clippers’ Paul George misses crucial free throws in stunning Game 2 loss to Suns

NBA Twitter was finally starting to turn around on Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George after years of cyberbullying, making fun of his inconsistency on the court by calling him "Pandemic P". The nickname is not as flattering as one may think. Just about everyone that uses it has something bad to say about PG13 and his on-court skills. Whether they're making fun of him passing the ball to a referee or missing two important free throws in a must-win game, the people have seriously turned on Paul George.