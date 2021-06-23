Cancel
NBA

Clippers’ Paul George misses crucial free throws in stunning Game 2 loss to Suns

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe box score from Tuesday’s Suns-Clippers game — a pivotal Game 2 win for Phoenix in the Western Conference finals — will show Paul George had a decent game. Twenty-six points, on 10-of-23 shooting; six assists; six rebounds; and 5-of-10 shooting from the free throw line. He also scored his team’s last six points, all within the last minute, to help the Clippers to a 103-102 lead with just 8.2 seconds remaining.

Deandre Ayton
Paul George
Jae Crowder
#Nba Playoffs#Suns Clippers#Jazz
Phoenix Suns
Dallas Mavericks
Houston Rockets
Los Angeles Clippers
Detroit Pistons
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Devin Booker Names His “Favorite NBA Player Ever” After Loss To Clippers

In last night’s Game 3 matchup with the Clippers in Los Angeles, the Phoenix Suns suffered their first loss of the series 106-92. The defeat came largely due to a lack of production from squad’s typical scoring leaders. Game 2’s top scorer, Cam Payne, suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, Chris Paul logged just 15 points after returning from the COVID-19 virus and Devin Booker was held to 5-21 shooting from the field.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Chris Paul, Suns want to face the Bucks in 2021 NBA Finals

After 16 long years, Chris Paul finally made it to the NBA Finals. Four wins separate Paul and the Phoenix Suns from winning their first NBA championship. Phoenix awaits the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks versus Atlanta Hawks series on the other side of the bracket to determine their Finals foes, where the former has a 3-2 series lead. CP3 and the Suns will definitely tune in to the Eastern Conference Finals to do some advance scouting in preparation for their championship-round opponents.
NBABleacher Report

Hawks' Nate McMillan Says He Sees 'a Lot' of Paul George in Cam Reddish

Atlanta Hawks interim head coach Nate McMillan praised small forward Cam Reddish on Saturday, telling reporters that he sees "a lot of Paul George" in the 21-year-old following his team's 118-107 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, who defeated Atlanta four games to two in the Eastern Conference Finals series. The...
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Monty Williams Lost His Wife in a Tragic Car Accident

Monty Williams deserves all the praise. The Phoenix Suns head coach has taken a perennial bottom feeder to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. It should come as little surprise that the Suns are now Western Conference champs after going on a tear last season in the NBA Bubble during the coronavirus pandemic. With stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker, they’re legit.
NBAtheScore

NBA announces schedule for Bucks-Suns Finals

The schedule has been announced for the upcoming NBA Finals featuring the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. Date Game Away Home Time (ET) This marks Milwaukee's first NBA Finals appearance since 1974. The Bucks won their lone championship in 1971. Meanwhile, Phoenix is playing for a championship for the first...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Paul George Slandered After Missing Two Clutch Free Throws

NBA Twitter was finally starting to turn around on Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George after years of cyberbullying, making fun of his inconsistency on the court by calling him "Pandemic P". The nickname is not as flattering as one may think. Just about everyone that uses it has something bad to say about PG13 and his on-court skills. Whether they're making fun of him passing the ball to a referee or missing two important free throws in a must-win game, the people have seriously turned on Paul George.
NBANBC Sports

Paul George answers critics with 41, Clippers beat Suns to stay alive, force Game 6

Segments of NBA Twitter seem to lie in wait for Paul George, ready to pounce on the slightest mistakes. DeMarcus Cousins has George’s back. “I don’t know where this trolling bulls*** comes from where the Internet controls the narrative about these players. It’s becoming foolish,” Cousins said. “That’s one of the most special players to ever lace his shoes up. Give this dude his flowers.”
NBADetroit News

Thursday's NBA playoffs: George leads Clippers over Paul and Suns, 106-92 in Game 3

Los Angeles — This time, Paul George didn't flinch. Playoff P showed up and dragged the Los Angeles Clippers back from the brink. George scored 27 points and the Clippers pulled away in a dominant third quarter, beating newly returned Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns 106-92 on Thursday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.

