Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Chrissy Teigen: John Legend has been 'my everything' amid bullying allegations

Messenger
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChrissy Teigen: John Legend has been 'my everything' amid bullying allegations. Model Chrissy Teigen admits her husband John Legend has been "my everything" amid her bullying allegations.

www.the-messenger.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
John Legend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Chrissy Teigen Talks Possible Oprah Interview After Bullying Scandal, Seems To Laugh Off Idea Accuser Courtney Stodden Could Be Involved

Chrissy Teigen has been publicly accused of cyberbullying a few people on social media, with a lot of her past comments appearing to joke about the deaths of others. After the situation was brought to light, the Lip Sync Battle host went on a very public apology tour and even labeled herself as a “troll." But the scandal took a few interesting turns when it came to Michael Costello's allegations against her and how Teigen decided to respond. Now, speculation has been brewing of late that a Meghan Markle-inspired Oprah Winfrey interview with Teigen is in the works to formally address the scandal.
Celebritiesmediaite.com

‘She’s Not That Hot’: Fox News Anchor Weighs in on Chrissy Teigen

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas declared Chrissy Teigen “not that hot” during a segment about Teigen issuing an apology for her past cyberbullying. “I’m going to play mean girl for a second,” Banderas said, addressing Outnumbered guest Josh Holmes. “She’s not that hot. I mean honestly, she’s really not. If...
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Chrissy Teigen reveals how she’s doing amid cyberbullying scandal

Chrissy Teigen is speaking out for the first time on camera since becoming the center of a cyberbullying scandal last month. The former model was captured by TMZ as she pulled into the carport of her West Hollywood abode on Monday. Teigen fielded a number of questions regarding the viral spiral that has led to the “Cravings” author stepping away from partnerships and retailers shelving her products.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who are John Legend’s parents?

HOLLYWOOD star John Legend often boasts about his music and family life on social media. The dad-of-two has spoken about rebuilding his connection with his mom Phyllis through the years. Who are John Legend's parents?. John Roger Stephens, whose stage name is John Legend, is the son of Phyllis and...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Chrissy Teigen ‘steps away’ from cleaning company amid bullying scandal to ‘focus on herself’

Chrissy Teigen has stepped away from her cleaning company Safely amid ongoing backlash over her role in a bullying scandal.In March, the Cravings author launched the cleaning product company with Kris Jenner and Good American co-founder Emma Grede.However, over the weekend, the company released a statement in which it announced that Teigen would be “stepping away” from Safely to focus on herself and her family.“Chrissy will be stepping away from Safely to take much needed time to focus on herself and be with her family,” the statement posted to Instagram read. “We fully support her decision and are so thankful...
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle 'Ghosted' Chrissy Teigen After Bullying Claims, Despite Model Mediating Duchess & Kim Kardashian Altercation: Source

It appears Chrissy Teigen can't catch a break — and now once-close gal pal Meghan Markle is throwing in the towel on their friendship amid the model's ongoing cyberbullying controversy. Article continues below advertisement. Markle has reportedly "ghosted" the mother-of-two after she first made headlines in May for her past...
CelebritiesDaily Beast

This Is So Much Bigger Than Chrissy Teigen

Courtney Stodden just wanted to be heard. When Framing Britney Spears—a Hulu documentary chronicling the pop superstar’s vilification by the media, the general public, and Justin “Cry Me a River” Timberlake—ignited a broader cultural conversation about the way we mistreat young women in the limelight (particularly those struggling to manage their mental health,) Stodden took to their Instagram in February, writing, “I think the documentary has opened a lot of people’s hearts to what it’s like being in the shoes of a personality in the center of judgment. Major props to queen Brit. She was everyone’s ‘sideshow,’ yet still she stands... she still rises. She is a rock to me.” (Stodden identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.)
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Courtney Stodden shows off new look amid Chrissy Teigen bullying scandal

Model Courtney Stodden showed off a new hairstyle on Instagram Monday. Stodden, who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them, shared a makeup-free selfie featuring their new medium-length bob haircut and darker blonde locks. "New hair who dis? #bobhaircut #naturalhair #nomakeup *ignore the busted manicure," Stodden captioned the photo...