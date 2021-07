The stage might have been a near-dead rubber. The changes of costume might have been enforced by medical protocol. But, for the first time at Euro 2020, England at least attempted to ditch their shackles, swapped apprehension for a little risk, and reaped the rewards in a fine dress rehearsal for the knockout stages. The overriding frustration of their opening two matches had always been the failure to thrill. The lottery of emotions - the excitement, anxiety and inevitable disappointment - stamped by every international tournament that were instead subdued by Gareth Southgate’s tight tactical constraints. The full-backs sat...