Using virtual populations for clinical trials

Identification of new medications for alcohol use disorder (AUD) is important for improving treatment options. Baclofen, a GABAB agonist, has been identified as a potential pharmacotherapy for AUD. In a 16-week double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial, we investigated 30 and 90 mg/day of baclofen compared to placebo and examined effects of dose, sex, and level of pretreatment drinking. One hundred and twenty participants with DSM-IV alcohol dependence (age 46.1 (sd = 10.1) years, 51.7% male) were randomized after exclusion for unstable medical/psychiatric illness and/or dependence on drugs other than nicotine. Seventy-three participants completed the trial. A main effect of baclofen was found [%HDD (F(2,112) = 4.16, p = 0.018, d = 0.51 95%CI (0.06–0.95), 13.6 fewer HDD) and %ABST (F(2,112) = 3.68, p = 0.028, d = 0.49 95%CI (0.04–0.93), 12.9 more abstinent days)] and was driven by the 90 mg/day dose. A sex × dose interaction effect was present for both %HDD (F(2,110) = 5.48, p = 0.005) and %ABST (F(2,110) = 3.19, p = 0.045). Men showed a marginally positive effect for 90 mg/day compared to PBO (%HDD t(110) = 1.88, p = 0.063, d = 0.36 95%CI (−0.09–0.80), 15.8 fewer HDD days; %ABST t(110) = 1.68 (p = 0.096, d = 0.32 95%CI (−0.12–0.76), 15.7 more ABST)) with no effect for 30 mg/day. Women showed a positive effect for 30 mg/day (%HDD, t(110) = 3.19, p = 0.002, d = 0.61 95%CI (0.16–1.05), 26.3 fewer HDD days; %ABST t(110) = 2.73, p = 0.007, d = 0.52 95%CI (0.07–0.96), 25.4 more ABST days) with marginal effects for 90 mg/day on %ABST (p = 0.06) with drop-outs/dose reduction from sedative side-effects of 59% in women at 90 mg/day compared to 5% for men. These findings support the hypothesis that baclofen has efficacy in AUD and suggest that dose and sex be further explored as potential moderators of baclofen response and tolerability.