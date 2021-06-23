Cancel
Science

Using virtual populations for clinical trials

By University of Leeds
MedicalXpress
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study involving virtual rather than real patients was as effective as traditional clinical trials in evaluating a medical device used to treat brain aneurysms, according to new research. The findings are proof of concept for what are called in-silico trials, where instead of recruiting people to a real-life clinical...

medicalxpress.com
Healthaustinnews.net

Medicuro Virtual Health Clinic Adopts Cloud DX for Remote Patient Monitoring

Medicuro Virtual Health Clinic Adopts Cloud DX for Remote Patient Monitoring. WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX), a leading Canadian-based, North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions is pleased to announce a new 36-month Canadian contract for their award-winning Connected Health platform.
PharmaceuticalsUS News and World Report

NIH Begins Clinical Trial Testing COVID-19 Vaccine in Pregnant Women

(Reuters) - The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Wednesday it had begun a study to evaluate the immune responses generated by COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant or postpartum women. Pregnant women are at higher risk of complications including premature birth, high blood pressure with organ failure risk, need...
Health Servicesmynewsla.com

Cedars-Sinai Gets $11.99 Million for Clinical Trial Involving ALS Patients

Cedars-Sinai has been given nearly $12 million by California’s stem cell agency to launch a clinical trial to test a potential gene and stem cell therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, the hospital announced Wednesday. The progressive neurodegenerative disease damages nerve cells known as motor...
HealthRegister Citizen

Modernizing Neuroscience Clinical Trials Using a Virtual Framework: A Perspective on Endpoint Measurement and Best Practices, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. The global pandemic has accelerated the need to modernize clinical trials via a virtual (decentralized) framework. In this educational webinar, the speakers will explore the use of clinical outcome assessments (COAs) for the measurement of endpoints in clinical trials planned to support the approval of new therapeutic agents in the field of neuroscience. The strengths of this framework as well as the challenges and necessary scientific and operational considerations will be presented.
Technologytechnologynetworks.com

Trialbee and uMotif Simplify and Expand Patient Access to Global Clinical Trials

The increasing need for speed and efficiency in clinical research has created more urgency to streamline and simplify the patient journey. Trialbee, a patient matching and enrolment platform, and uMotif, a patient-centric data capture provider, are partnering to improve the patient experience and improve trial accessibility globally. The new partnership...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Preliminary results of clinical trial for Crigler-Najjar syndrome

Preliminary results from the European gene therapy trial for Crigler-Najjar syndrome, conducted by Genethon in collaboration with European network CureCN, were presented at the EASL (European Association for the Study of the Liver) annual International Liver Congress on June 26. Based on initial observations, the drug candidate is well tolerated and the first therapeutic effects have been demonstrated, to be confirmed as the trial continues.
Mental Healthpsychiatry.org

Expanding Mental Health Uses for Virtual Reality

Virtual reality technology is increasingly being used to support mental health and treat a variety of mental health disorders, especially as the technology becomes more familiar and more affordable. Virtual reality (VR) offers several advantages, including convenience and the ability to adapt and individualize it. Among the conditions being effectively treated with VR are PTSD, anxiety and phobias.
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

Lightship Announces Partnership with Castor to Scale Virtual Clinical Trials Worldwide

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. & HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 23, 2021-- Lightship and Castor, leading providers of decentralized clinical trial solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to run direct-to-patient (hybrid) clinical trials at scale. The partnership combines operational excellence in clinical studies and technology that delivers for the most complex clinical trials.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Nguyen on Enrollment Disparities in Pivotal Clinical Trials in Oncology

Ryan Nguyen, DO, discusses enrollment disparities in pivotal clinical trials in oncology. Ryan Nguyen, DO, chief fellow, Hematology and Oncology, University of Illinois Cancer Center, discusses enrollment disparities in pivotal clinical trials in oncology. Findings from an e-poster that was part of the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting revealed several disparities...
TechnologyPosted by
HIT Consultant

Medable Launches Decentralized Clinical Trials Enablement Program

– Medable Inc., a software platform for patient-centered drug development, today announced an industry-first digital certification program that provides life sciences companies with specialized tools, knowledge sharing and skills development to rapidly scale their decentralized and hybrid trial strategies. – Hybrid/decentralized clinical trials have unleashed an entirely new patient experience,...
HealthIndependent Tribune

COLUMN: Health equity requires diversity in clinical trials

COVID-19 has laid bare America's health inequities. More than one in 555 Black Americans have died from COVID-19, according to the latest data from APM Research Lab. Latino Americans are about twice as likely to die from the virus as whites. Countless health and economic disparities contribute to this unequal...
PharmaceuticalsNature.com

Efficacy and tolerability of baclofen in a U.S. community population with alcohol use disorder: a dose-response, randomized, controlled trial

Identification of new medications for alcohol use disorder (AUD) is important for improving treatment options. Baclofen, a GABAB agonist, has been identified as a potential pharmacotherapy for AUD. In a 16-week double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial, we investigated 30 and 90 mg/day of baclofen compared to placebo and examined effects of dose, sex, and level of pretreatment drinking. One hundred and twenty participants with DSM-IV alcohol dependence (age 46.1 (sd = 10.1) years, 51.7% male) were randomized after exclusion for unstable medical/psychiatric illness and/or dependence on drugs other than nicotine. Seventy-three participants completed the trial. A main effect of baclofen was found [%HDD (F(2,112) = 4.16, p = 0.018, d = 0.51 95%CI (0.06–0.95), 13.6 fewer HDD) and %ABST (F(2,112) = 3.68, p = 0.028, d = 0.49 95%CI (0.04–0.93), 12.9 more abstinent days)] and was driven by the 90 mg/day dose. A sex × dose interaction effect was present for both %HDD (F(2,110) = 5.48, p = 0.005) and %ABST (F(2,110) = 3.19, p = 0.045). Men showed a marginally positive effect for 90 mg/day compared to PBO (%HDD t(110) = 1.88, p = 0.063, d = 0.36 95%CI (−0.09–0.80), 15.8 fewer HDD days; %ABST t(110) = 1.68 (p = 0.096, d = 0.32 95%CI (−0.12–0.76), 15.7 more ABST)) with no effect for 30 mg/day. Women showed a positive effect for 30 mg/day (%HDD, t(110) = 3.19, p = 0.002, d = 0.61 95%CI (0.16–1.05), 26.3 fewer HDD days; %ABST t(110) = 2.73, p = 0.007, d = 0.52 95%CI (0.07–0.96), 25.4 more ABST days) with marginal effects for 90 mg/day on %ABST (p = 0.06) with drop-outs/dose reduction from sedative side-effects of 59% in women at 90 mg/day compared to 5% for men. These findings support the hypothesis that baclofen has efficacy in AUD and suggest that dose and sex be further explored as potential moderators of baclofen response and tolerability.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Benzinga

The Clinical Trial Process For Psychedelics And Beyond, Explained

This article was originally published on Microdose Psychedelic Insights and appears here with permission. Rarely has there been an investment community so focused on science. Normally concerned with market closings and earnings calls – suddenly we have investors around the world waiting for Phase 2A clinical trial results with bated breath. While many other biotech and pharmaceutical stocks are also heavily dependent on drug development, they’ll often have products already in the market, thus splitting investor’s attention between the lab and current sales.
Public HealthWDSU

Participant in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial describes ongoing study

Video above: Doctor discusses COVID-19 booster shot trial in Massachusetts. Yasir Batalvi enrolled in Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine trial last July and received his first shot last September. He's now on the front lines of testing to determine if and when a booster shot is needed. "They're doing physicals, they're going...
CancerNature.com

The COVID pandemic’s lingering impact on clinical trials

Medical researchers are beginning to shift their focus away from COVID-19 — but the pandemic could continue to affect studies focused on other diseases. You have full access to this article via your institution. “It’s like time stopped,” says Emilia Bagiella, a clinical trial statistician at the Icahn School of...
Diseases & Treatmentstargetedonc.com

Clinical Practice Implications From the SELECT Trial

An overview of how SELECT trial data affected clinical treatment practice for patients with differentiated thyroid cancer. Lori Wirth, MD: The SELECT trial was a randomized phase 3, multicenter international trial that enrolled almost 400 patients with iodine-refractory DTC [differentiated thyroid cancer] that was progressive within the 14 months prior to enrollment based on RECIST criteria. Patients were randomized to receive lenvatinib vs a placebo in a 2:1 fashion. The patients were followed until they had disease progression that was centrally confirmed, and then when patients were found to have disease progression based on RECIST, they were unblinded. Those that were found to have been on placebo were then allowed crossover to receive the active lenvatinib therapy. The primary end point for the trial was progression-free survival.
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

Using Virtual Reality To Help Address Inequities In Healthcare

A team at the Eastern Michigan University (EMU) is using virtual reality to help address healthcare inequities for Asian Americans by teaching medical staff how to deliver “culturally competent” care to the communities they serve. Earlier this year, the EMU School of Nursing was awarded a $72,000 grant to develop...
Health ServicesPosted by
DFW Community News

Advanced Pain Institute of Texas excited to start new clinical trials

When Dr. John Broadnax and Dr. Eric Anderson opened the Advanced Pain Institute of Texas in 2017, their goal was to set the standard in interventional pain management. To do that, they had to not only exceed expectations in quality of care, but also commit themselves to advancing the field. That includes being the first in line for any medical research opportunities that could one day give patients access to therapy they would not otherwise have access to.
Birmingham, ALuab.edu

UAB joins oncology clinical trial diversity alliance

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, today announced the creation of the Advancing Inclusive Research® Site Alliance. This coalition of clinical research sites will partner with Genentech to advance the representation of diverse patient populations in the company’s oncology clinical trials, test recruitment and retention approaches, and establish best practices that can be leveraged across the industry to help achieve health equity for people with cancer.
Medical & Biotechfortworthbusiness.com

Nanoscope Therapeutics cleared to open Phase 2b clinical trial for vision therapy

Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for treatment of retinal degenerative diseases, on June 23 announced that its Investigational New Drug application (IND) is cleared to open for Phase 2b clinical trial of MCO-010, an ambient-light activatable optogenetic monotherapy to restore vision in patients with advanced retinitis pigmentosa (RP).