In the ninth Fast & Furious movie, they fly a car in space. They really do it. Roman and Tej track down Sean Boswell, Twinkie, and Earl—three characters from Tokyo Drift who you may not even remember—at a test facility in Germany, where they’re working on installing rockets onto a Pontiac Fiero. It’s unclear if this is a job sanctioned by anyone—I’d imagine there’s a lot of red tape when it comes to space travel—but no matter: The point is that Roman and Tej need to get to space and these guys can get them there. Next thing you know, Roman and Tej are wearing ancient-looking spacesuits and breaking through the stratosphere. They eventually link up with the International Space Station … by using nitrous oxide.