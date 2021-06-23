Cancel
Leonardtown, MD

It’s Easy To Enjoy Healthy Living In Leonardtown

By Town of Leonardtown
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gFcWx_0aclrwLl00

Leonardtown, MD – The Commissioners of Leonardtown have partnered with the Leonardtown Business Association and Visit St. Mary’s to highlight the great options that are available in Leonardtown for those who are looking to live a “Fit and Healthy Lifestyle”.

A resource page has been created to gather information together about all the wonderful options there are for living healthfully in Southern Maryland ( www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com/HealthyLiving ).

Learn where you can rent a canoe or kayak and spend the day paddling along beautiful Breton Bay, engage with others in a fun, group fitness class (options include standup paddleboard, sunrise or aerial yoga, tai chi, and much more), sample award-winning, heart-healthy wines and delicious meals that are also nourishing for your body, learn where to shop for organic, natural foods, and find holistic experts to aid you on your journey to health and well-being.

Whether you are a visitor or a resident of this small, vibrant town, living a healthy and happy lifestyle is possible in Leonardtown.

To learn more about Healthy Living in Leonardtown visit: VisitLeonardtownMD.com/HealthyLiving .

To learn more about Southern Maryland, visit: VisitStMarys.com

The post It's Easy To Enjoy Healthy Living In Leonardtown appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

