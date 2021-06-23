Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Plata, MD

UM Charles Regional Commemorates History of Hospital

By University of Maryland Charles Regional Hospital Center
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DMJXG_0aclrvT200

LA PLATA, Md. (June 21, 2021) UM Charles Regional Medical Center, the Town of La Plata, and the La Plata Historic Preservation Commission dedicated a bronze plaque commemorating the history of the Irene Davis Pavilion, which was the original Physicians Memorial Hospital that opened in 1939.

From left, La Plata Mayor Jeannine James, Town Council members Jim Goldsmith, Matt Trollinger, Evalyne Bryant-Ward and David Jenkins, La Plata Historic Preservation Commission members Mary Beth Chandler and Paddy Mudd, and Charles Regional President and CEO Noel Cervino dedicated a plaque Tuesday, June 15, commemorating the history of the Irene Davis Pavilion, which was the original Physicians Memorial Hospital opened in 1939.

La Plata Mayor Jeannine James, Town Council members Jim Goldsmith, Matt Trollinger, Evalyne Bryant-Ward, and David Jenkins, La Plata Historic Preservation Commission members Mary Beth Chandler and Paddy Mudd, and UM Charles Regional President and CEO Noel Cervino unveiled the plaque Tuesday, June 15, which is attached to a large rock at the corner of the Irene Davis Pavilion property near the main entrance.

The commemoration project was initiated by the La Plata Historic Preservation Commission, a few members of which were born at the original Physicians Memorial Hospital. What is now the Irene Davis Pavilion was used for various county offices, including as a sheriff’s office, after the first portion of the current hospital was opened in 1963. The building ended up back in the hospital’s hands a little over 10 years ago and was refurbished for office use. It currently holds Human Resources, the Greater Baden Clinic, the hospital foundation, and the marketing and communication offices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07nyo1_0aclrvT200
At left, La Plata Historic Commission member Mary Beth Chandler tells a few stories about the old hospital and its doctors, nurses and technicians who brought medical care to Charles County in 1939. Pictured, from left, are: Chandler, La Plata Mayor Jeannine James, Town Council members Jim Goldsmith, David Jenkins, Evalyne Bryant-Ward, Matt Trollinger, Charles Regional Community Health Specialist Cristalle Madray, and Charles Regional President and CEO Noel Cervino.

The plaque reads: Physicians Memorial Hospital 1939 – 1963 – This historic structure was the first hospital in Charles County. Public demand for a local medical facility came after the 1926 tornado in which thirteen school children and four townspeople perished. It is dedicated to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who compassionately cared for the residents of Charles County. La Plata Historic Preservation Commission – 2020.

Outdoor Creations , a full-service landscaping firm based in Waldorf, donated the landscaping associated with the project.

The post UM Charles Regional Commemorates History of Hospital appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charles County, MD
Health
City
Waldorf, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
La Plata, MD
Government
City
La Plata, MD
County
Charles County, MD
Charles County, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commemoration#The Irene Davis Pavilion#Town Council#Human Resources#The Greater Baden Clinic#Outdoor Creations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Politics
News Break
Landscaping
Related
Calvert County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Congratulates New Businesses

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – July 1, 2021 – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents. The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners […] The post Calvert County Congratulates New Businesses appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Posted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Section of Ward Road, in Calvert, to Close for Construction

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – July 1, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Public Works will be closing a section of Ward Road in Dunkirk, beginning on or about Tuesday, July 6, 2021, for the construction of a new roundabout and roadway improvements at the entrance to Ward Farm Recreation & Nature Park. Construction is expected […] The post Section of Ward Road, in Calvert, to Close for Construction appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMCPS Announces Administrative Appointments

LEONARDTOWN, MD– Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of June 30, 2021. The Board appointed Ms. Karen Breslauer as Acting Coordinator of Fiscal Services, in the Department of Fiscal Services. Ms. Breslauer holds a Master’s Degree from Western Governor’s University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Southern Methodist University. She currently serves as a Benefits Accountant in the Department of Fiscal Services.
La Plata, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co Public Schools O’Malley-Simpson honored with Richmond Leadership Award

La Plata, MD- The Board of Education recently recognized Katie O’Malley-Simpson for her leadership role in Charles County Public Schools (CCPS). She is a consummate professional in all her duties and goes above and beyond expectations to support CCPS, its mission, students, and staff, Superintendent of Schools Kimberly A. Hill, Ed.D., said. Whether it was […] The post Charles Co Public Schools O’Malley-Simpson honored with Richmond Leadership Award appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Charles County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles County Public Schools employees honored for their years of service

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) employees with careers that span a period of 40, 35, 30 and 25 years were recognized for their years of service to the school system and commitment to education. Jill Jowdy-Morrow, the physical education teacher at Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School, has worked for CCPS for 41 years. She […] The post Charles County Public Schools employees honored for their years of service appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Saint Mary's County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s County Arts Council Announces 2021 Scholarship Winners

The St. Mary’s County Arts Council presented five $1,000 awards to recently graduated high school seniors who are pursuing the arts in higher education. The Arts Council has established these awards to recognize, encourage, and support individuals who demonstrate excellence and a high level of interest in the Performing, Theater, or Visual Arts. Performing Arts […] The post St. Mary’s County Arts Council Announces 2021 Scholarship Winners appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Calvert County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Avian President And CEO Kevin Switick Joins Csm Foundation

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation announces retired U.S. Navy (USN) Commander Kevin Switick has joined the Foundation’s board as its newest director. The Calvert County resident is the president and chief executive officer at AVIAN Inc., a employee-owned business in Lexington Park. “We are very excited to have Kevin join the Foundation and […] The post Avian President And CEO Kevin Switick Joins Csm Foundation appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Sen. Smith Says Maryland’s Halt On Evictions Should Extend Beyond Aug. 15

Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee Chair Will Smith Thursday called for an extension of the state’s eviction pause deadline for residents and tenants that are unable to pay rent due to the pandemic. Smith’s remarks come the very day the state of emergency that Gov. Larry Hogan declared in March 2020 is set to end. However, Maryland’s eviction […] The post Sen. Smith Says Maryland’s Halt On Evictions Should Extend Beyond Aug. 15 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Waldorf, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CoreLife and CalvertHealth Announce New Partnership to Combat Obesity and Improve Community Health

CoreLife Inc, an innovative preventive healthcare company specializing in the treatment of overall patient health, obesity, and complications associated with obesity, has announced the formation of a new partnership with CalvertHealth to provide wellness and weight management options in Southern Maryland. Data from the most recent Community Health Needs Assessments demonstrate that Calvert, Charles and […] The post CoreLife and CalvertHealth Announce New Partnership to Combat Obesity and Improve Community Health appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ConstructionPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MetCom Announces New Utility Location Partnership

Located underground and out of our daily view, is a complex network of pipes and wires providing critical services such as electricity, natural gas, communications, water, sewage, and other utilities. Unsafe digging can damage this critical infrastructure.  MetCom reminds everyone that if you plan to dig anywhere, large construction jobs or home projects, smart digging means calling […] The post MetCom Announces New Utility Location Partnership appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Prince Frederick, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Natural Resources Division and Calvert Nature Society Recognize Volunteers

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – June 29, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation, Natural Resources Division, and the Calvert Nature Society recognized nine Calvert Stewards volunteers as recipients of the President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) at a ceremony held on June 18, 2021, at the Gatewood Preserve in Prince Frederick. Established in 2003, the PVSA […] The post Calvert County Natural Resources Division and Calvert Nature Society Recognize Volunteers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMCHD Recognizes Public Health Team Members for Their Service

LEONARDTOWN, MD (June 30, 2021) – Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer, and Dr. Kyle Bishop, Deputy Health Officer, hosted a ceremony on June 22, 2021 to honor team members from the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) for exceptional courage and service in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and for ongoing efforts […] The post SMCHD Recognizes Public Health Team Members for Their Service appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Calvert County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Woman Claims $40,000 VaxCash Prize

A former county health department worker is the latest winner to claim a $40,000 prize in the $2 Million VaxCash Promotion. Although the winner from the June 24 drawing chose to remain anonymous, she wanted to get her message out about why she chose to get vaccinated. “This promotion is a wonderful thing to help promote […] The post Calvert County Woman Claims $40,000 VaxCash Prize appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Rep. Steny Hoyer Announces District 5 Appointments to U.S. Service Academies

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) announced the names of 12 Fifth District students appointed to the United States Service Academies. The students, nominated by Congressman Hoyer, have accepted offers to the Air Force Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, the Naval Academy, and the Military Academy at West Point. All of the service […] The post Rep. Steny Hoyer Announces District 5 Appointments to U.S. Service Academies appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Charles County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles County Department of Health Resumes COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics at Regency Furniture Stadium

The Charles County Department of Health will resume holding COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the Regency Furniture Stadium located at 11765 St Linus Dr, Waldorf, MD 20602. The clinics will be held every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will […] The post Charles County Department of Health Resumes COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics at Regency Furniture Stadium appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.