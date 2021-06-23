‘Pay homage’: New affordable homes planned for historic Black school site in Charlotte
The former site of a historic Black school in west Charlotte will have new life as the location of 40 homes developed by Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region. The Meadows at Plato Price will be a 9-acre development on Morris Field Drive in west Charlotte, not far from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The name pays homage to the Plato Price School, which educated Black children in Charlotte for decades during school segregation.www.charlotteobserver.com