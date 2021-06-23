Name That Company
I trace my roots back to 1911, when two guys patented a wringer washing machine driven by an electric motor and founded me. I developed a gasoline-powered washer for rural customers in 1915. During World War II, I made millions of items for the war effort before returning to major home appliances. In the 1950s, I acquired refrigerator, air conditioning and kitchen-range businesses. I acquired Maytag in 2006. Today, based in Benton Harbor, Michigan, I boast roughly $20 billion in annual sales and employ around 78,000 workers. My brands include KitchenAid, Maytag, Hotpoint, JennAir, Amana and Yummly. Who am I? ¦fortmyers.floridaweekly.com