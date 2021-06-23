Names and faces

Cancel
Cover picture for the article• The Tony Awards may be months away, but three groups can already celebrate: The Broadway Advocacy Coalition, Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Freestyle Love Supreme" and "David Byrne's American Utopia" are getting special awards. The American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League announced Tuesday that the three groups will win Special Tony Awards, given to productions or organizations that don't fit in competitive categories. Founded in 2016 by Jackie Bell, Amber Iman, Cameron J. Ross, Britton Smith, Adrienne Warren and Christian Dante White, the Broadway Advocacy Coalition is an arts-based advocacy nonprofit dedicated to building the capacity of individuals, organizations and communities to use storytelling to dismantle the systems that perpetuate racism. Two high-profile shows from the pandemic-shortened season -- "Freestyle Love Supreme" and "David Byrne's American Utopia" -- also will get special Tonys because they did not provide free tickets for Tony voters, making them ineligible for competitive awards. "Freestyle Love Supreme" was created by Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale. It features a comedic improvisational musical structure and a rotating cast of Broadway performers. Byrne's acclaimed stage show incorporates Talking Heads classics and other songs; Spike Lee made a film of it for HBO. The American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League said both shows "take theatre to the next level, delivering outside-of-the-box presentations that have gone beyond the stage and brought theatre into the homes of millions of people around the world."

