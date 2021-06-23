Last week’s trivia answer

I trace my roots back to the 1922 founding of the American Appliance Company — and parts of me go back further than that. Electron tubes for radios were an early product, and I later made military radar systems, among other things. I bought Amana Refrigeration in 1965 and made microwave ovens. I’m now the product of a 2020 merger with United Technologies. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, and recently valued around $135 billion, I have four main divisions: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, an “Intelligence & Space” business and a “Missiles & Defense” business. Who am I? (Answer: Raytheon Technologies)