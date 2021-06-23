The Motley Fool Take
LendingClub (NYSE: LC) bills itself as “America’s largest online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors” — and it’s about to encompass more. The company has been approved to acquire the Boston based digital bank Radius Bank — and along with it comes its bank charter, making Lending Club a bank. The acquisition will reduce LendingClub’s costs a lot, as it can fund loans with cash from Radius customer deposits instead of borrowing money at high interest rates.fortmyers.floridaweekly.com