2020-21 season record: 26-5 (16-2 in MVC) Taking Gonzaga out of the picture, the best mid-major program of the past five years has to be Loyola-Chicago. Including the Final Four run a few years ago and now the Sweet 16 this past season, they’ve achieved postseason success 99.9% of mid-major programs have yet to see. But with the two most important pieces of that run (head coach Porter Moser and MVC Player of the Year Cameron Krutwig) now gone, should we expect a drop-off?