Chinese Motorcycle Manufacturer TARO Unveils TR400 Maxi-Scooter
Chinese motorcycle manufacturer, TARO, has recently launched its newest high-capacity scooter, the TR400 in the Chinese market. Mid-displacement scooters have risen in popularity in recent years, particularly in Asia. Offering the best of both worlds when it comes to ease-of-use and long-distance capability, maxi-scooters are favored both by beginners and veteran riders looking for a convenient machine that can go the distance.www.rideapart.com