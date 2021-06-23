Cancel
Chinese Motorcycle Manufacturer TARO Unveils TR400 Maxi-Scooter

By Enrico Punsalang
RideApart
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese motorcycle manufacturer, TARO, has recently launched its newest high-capacity scooter, the TR400 in the Chinese market. Mid-displacement scooters have risen in popularity in recent years, particularly in Asia. Offering the best of both worlds when it comes to ease-of-use and long-distance capability, maxi-scooters are favored both by beginners and veteran riders looking for a convenient machine that can go the distance.

