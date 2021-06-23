Chinese Motorcycle Manufacturer TARO Unveils TR400 Maxi-Scooter

The driving experience transcends the oddly shaped grille and odder name in BMW's plug-in SUV. As BMW's second-strongest seller of both 2019 and 2020, the X5 luxury SUV is an important one to get right. It would certainly not be in BMW's best financial interest to turn buyers off something this popular in such a hot segment, which is probably why there are currently five different available flavors of X5. I'm here to tell you why the hybrid one—the 2021 BMW X5 xDrive 45e—deserves your attention.