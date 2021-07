The heat makes a comeback today with highs around 90 along with sun and clouds. Lows tonight will be warm falling to around 70. Tuesday will be even hotter with highs reaching the mid 90s. It will feel like it's over 100 degrees at times during the afternoon. For this reason, the CBS 21 First Warning Weather team has declared Tuesday a Weather Watch Day for the heat. Make sure you stay hydrated and don't over-exert yourself outside. Keep a close eye on your pets and elderly friends. The heat will linger into Wednesday with highs once again in the mid-90s. We cool off slightly the rest of the week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.