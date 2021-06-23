Steeln’ Peaches at Orange Blossom Jamboree: Video & Photo Gallery

Taneya Higginbotham, the developer of the RealiTea Project, sings "Stand Up" from the movie "Harriet" at Morton Park during the Juneteenth celebration. Higginbotham added that she chose the song "Stand Up" because she felt she needed to bring people together. "When I heard it last year, it was just talking about how Harriet Tubman was bringing the people with her, on the underground railroad," Higginbotham said, "and I felt like I needed to do my part to help bring my people with me to a better place in our community, whether that's through singing, whether it's through the RealiTea Project, or just talking and having conversations. I want to do my part to make sure that generations after us have a better tomorrow."