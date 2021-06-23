Steeln’ Peaches at Orange Blossom Jamboree: Video & Photo Gallery
Steeln’ Peaches at Orange Blossom Jamboree: Video & Photo Gallery. [The redoubtable Volke Mon and Pattie Boates took their 15 video cameras to Orange Blossom Jamboree (May12-16) at Sertoma Youth Ranch in Brooksville, Florida. Their incredible work archiving events such as OBJ is a spectacular blessing to our community. Please consider subscribing to Volke Mon’s You channel! The photos here are courtesy of Mandi Nulph & Funk Eye Media.]musicfestnews.com