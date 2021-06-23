Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooksville, FL

Golden Era at Orange Blossom Jamboree: Video & Photo Gallery

musicfestnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolden Era at Orange Blossom Jamboree: Video & Photo Gallery. [The redoubtable Volke Mon and Pattie Boates took their 15 video cameras to Orange Blossom Jamboree (May12-16) at Sertoma Youth Ranch in Brooksville, Florida. Their incredible work archiving events such as OBJ is a spectacular blessing to our community. Please consider subscribing to Volke Mon’s You channel! The photos here are courtesy of Funk Eye Media & Mandi Nulph.]

musicfestnews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Brooksville, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Era#Video Cameras#Sertoma Youth Ranch#Funk Eye Media#Goldenera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK PM Johnson looks to end England's virus restrictions

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due on Monday to set out plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England, in a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson's announcement at 1600 GMT...
AccidentsPosted by
NBC News

Japanese landslide kills 3 people and leaves another 80 missing

Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their...
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Military plane crash leaves at least 52 dead in Philippines

Patikul, Philippines — Philippine security forces searched among coconut trees on a remote southern island Monday for the flight data boxes of an aircraft that crashed and killed 52 people in one of the country's worst military air disasters. The C-130 Hercules transport plane was carrying 96 people, most of them recent army graduates, when it overshot the runway on Sunday while trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province — a haven for Islamist militants.