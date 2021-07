We have to talk about a specific job field that I don't feel like gets enough credit. Truck drivers, you are some real MVPs. Don't let anybody ever tell you any different. I was driving the Cat Country truck down the Garden State Parkway this week and this was the very first time that I actually felt nervous behind the wheel. I've been driving various radio station trucks for ten years now. I've driven big SUVs, giant industrial vans, you name it. In fact, my boyfriend used to drive a big Dodge Ram HEMI. The point is, I'm not stranger to big cars.