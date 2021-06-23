Gary Chapter of Drifters Host Annual SHEROS scholarship Luncheon

The Gary Chapter of Drifters, Inc., recently hosted its 4th Annual SHEROS Scholarship Luncheon at the Chateau Banquet Hall in Merrillville Indiana. The event was held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, and honored four extraordinary women doing exemplary things throughout the community. In addition, the Drifters awarded book scholarships to three graduating seniors who have displayed admirable performance in their school and community involvement. This year’s theme was, Women Succeeding: Passion, Purpose and Success.