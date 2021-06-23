Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooksville, FL

Anthill Cinema at Orange Blossom Jamboree: Video & Photo Gallery

musicfestnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthill Cinema at Orange Blossom Jamboree: Video & Photo Gallery. [The redoubtable Volke Mon and Pattie Boates took their 15 video cameras to Orange Blossom Jamboree (May12-16) at Sertoma Youth Ranch in Brooksville, Florida. Their incredible work archiving events such as OBJ is a spectacular blessing to our community. Please consider subscribing to Volke Mon’s You channel! The photos here are courtesy of Funk Eye Media & Mandi Nulph.]

musicfestnews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Brooksville, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Cameras#Sertoma Youth Ranch#Funk Eye Media#Anthill Cinema
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Movies
Related
Ann Arbor, MIMichigan Daily

Photo Gallery: Kishi Bashi performs at The Ark

As part of their summer concert series, Ann Arbor Summer Festival (A2SF) presented Kishi Bashi on Friday in a partnership with the Ark. These partnered events serve as a fundraiser for both organizations, who will continue offering outdoor live music throughout the summer. This weekend’s concerts were initially scheduled for...
Bourbonnais, ILKankakee Daily Journal

PHOTO GALLERY: Bourbonnais Friendship Festival opens to a crowd

Wednesday saw the opening ceremony for the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival. After being canceled last year, the theme “Once Upon A Time In Bourbonnais: Take 2!” was adopted for the 2021 return. A variety of events and activities are planned for the five-day festival. For more about the festival and a...
Faith, NCSalisbury Post

Photo gallery: Faith Fourth celebrations ramp up

‘Electric Slide,’ ‘Play That Funky Music’ and ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ were among the tunes performed by rock and roll cover band The Barefoot Cruisers at Faith’s Fourth of July celebration Saturday. Moments before performing ‘Electric Slide,’ the singer said it felt great to be back out without masks, which produced applause and cheers from the audience. Since Wednesday, crowds have turned out for the town of Faith’s six-day Fourth of July celebration. This year marks the 75th year since the first celebration, which draws thousands each year.
Kansas City, MOthepitchkc.com

Photo gallery: Jamey Johnson at Grinders KC

Jamey Johnson and his band are on the road this summer and they were ready for action and adventure when they arrived at Grinders KC in The Crossroads of Kansas City on Friday night. Jamey has that voice, somewhere between Jennings and Jones, and a band created in the likeness of the E Street band. Telecasters all around, Jamey’s well-traveled and signed acoustic, pedal steel guitar, Hammond B3, horn section and baritone sax, tight rhythm section; these cats can bring the heat or glide through a slow grind country waltz.
Musicnorthscottpress.com

PHOTO GALLERY: The Music Man

Countryside Community Theatre presents Meredith Willson's "The Music Man." NSP photos by Erin M. Gentz. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

PHOTO GALLERY: WeHo Pride Walk

West Hollywood residents took to the streets Sunday to mark Pride month in the wake of the city’s decision to cancel the annual parade and festival. The unofficial city event, organized by Troy Masters and Marna Deitch, took walkers down Santa Monica Blvd. from Crescent Heights to Robertson Blvd. Councilmember Sepi Shyne introduced Masters at the event’s kickoff and presented him with a proclamation from the city. The procession was led by the SoCal Motorcycle Contingency for Equality, with support from Lt. Bill Moulder and the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.
Elkhart, INElkhart Truth

Photo gallery: Rhythm returned

ELKHART — The 33rd Elkhart Jazz Festival is in the books, and though attendance was down and the weather caused some problems, organizers and Mayor Rod Roberson declared it a success. “It’s been a great weekend all around,” said festival co-chairman Ben Decker. “We had a really strong start to...
Kingsport, TNKingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: Odd & unusual at Warriors' Path

KINGSPORT - Nearby natural places are full of fascinating, and sometimes rather unusual discoveries. Marty Silver, park ranger at Warriors' Path State Park, recently took some photos of a few of these "odd & unusual" sights from within the park. Thanks again to Marty for sharing his photos with our readers.
NHLBroad Street Hockey

Photo Gallery: Alumni Warriors Showcase

Sunday afternoon, the Flyers Warriors Hockey took on the Flyers Alumni in Aston, PA at Ice Works, honoring Joe Watson for the Alumni Warriors Showcase. There was lots of smiles and surprises throughout the afternoon: a Gritty arrival, a proposal, custom Warriors third jersey reveals, and lots of wigs. Ways...
Tuolumne, CAUnion Democrat

PHOTO GALLERY: 72nd annual Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee

The 72nd annual event kicked off on Friday with a modest gathering of former lumber jubilee queens, families and friends of this year’s queen contestants at West Side Memorial Park in Tuolumne. Reghan Miller, 13, was announced as the 2021 Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee queen after raising $28,000 for the event....
Morton, ILdailyeasternnews.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Juneteenth celebration in Morton Park

Taneya Higginbotham, the developer of the RealiTea Project, sings "Stand Up" from the movie "Harriet" at Morton Park during the Juneteenth celebration. Higginbotham added that she chose the song "Stand Up" because she felt she needed to bring people together. "When I heard it last year, it was just talking about how Harriet Tubman was bringing the people with her, on the underground railroad," Higginbotham said, "and I felt like I needed to do my part to help bring my people with me to a better place in our community, whether that's through singing, whether it's through the RealiTea Project, or just talking and having conversations. I want to do my part to make sure that generations after us have a better tomorrow."
Turner, MESun-Journal

Photo Gallery/Video: 4th of July Parade in Turner

Tyler Green holds his daughter Brixlee, as his wife Nicole and daughters Brooklyn, right, and Brielle watches the parade approach. Steady rain didn’t dampen the spirits of people who lined the sides of Turner Center Road in Turner Sunday morning during the annual 4th of July Parade. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal.
Economygulfshorebusiness.com

Orange Blossom Special

Jacque James and her mother used to make candles as a craft. It was just a fun hobby … until James asked, “Why are we spending so much on this?” Good question. The answer ended up being Orange Blossom Candle Co. James started the company in 2017, making custom candles...
Limestone, TNJohnson City Press

Photo gallery: Tall order at Bright's Zoo

The giraffes are always a top attraction at Bright’s Zoo in Limestone. Guests can feed the tallest animals in the world three times a day. (tncms-asset)ccc28356-d830-11eb-96c9-9f49320e931a[0](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)d78ad068-d830-11eb-baf8-6bdaa0f6f6ec[1](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)d5b7b922-d830-11eb-a26a-ab0539eef903[2](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)d5b7b922-d830-11eb-a26a-ab0539eef903[3](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)dc467d00-d830-11eb-a87b-5b92fa6c648e[4](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)e049e572-d830-11eb-a130-eb0b6fa2cd40[5](/tncms-asset)
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.