Uncle John’s Band at Orange Blossom Jamboree: Photo Gallery

musicfestnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUncle John’s Band at Orange Blossom Jamboree: Photo Gallery. [The photos here are courtesy of Funk Eye Media, Mandi Nulph, Matt Hillman & Alan Feldman.]. Uncle John’s Band kept the tribute band dance party rolling with their eclectic mix of Grateful Dead music and similarly inspired tunes such as Dylan’s “Stuck Inside of Mobile (with the Memphis Blues Again).” They invited Chris Sgammato and Koko Ray up to wrangle saxes on “Don’t Let Go” and “Dancing in the Street.” Everybody was singing (OK, not Casey Otto on keyboards), and it was fine. Rich Whiteley and Alan Gilman offered great guitar work, supported by Mike Edwards on bass. The “Playing in the Band > Terrapin Station > Playing in the Band” sandwich was particularly tasty, with Dan DeGregory and Mike Bortz on those magical double drums. “The Golden Road to Unlimited Devotion” was a fine way to finish off Friday night!

musicfestnews.com
