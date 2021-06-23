Hunting licenses on sale now

Every deer hunt is different, so pick the weapon that works best for your conditions. Whitetail hunting is more than a mere hobby for many of us. Rather, it’s a passion bordering on obsession. While we might use any old lawnmower available to mindlessly cut the stupid grass, we take pride in our deer rifles. Many of us have already settled on one that likely has attained near-family-member status in the safe. But other whitetail hunters may be just beginning their search, and with so many options available these days, it can be a fun hunt indeed. Certainly, what matters more than the rifle is the hunter’s skill with it, but regardless, here are one whitetail hunter’s favorites.