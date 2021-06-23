Cancel
Hunting licenses on sale now

Cover picture for the articleWith more Sunday hunting opportunities on the way, additional days available for hunters to fill their antlerless deer tags and the biggest allotment of elk licenses yet, the 2021-22 season is one that Pennsylvania hunters eagerly are awaiting.

Animalsheraldstandard.com

Option to buy: Doe license change may boost some hunters’ choices

Soon after the summer solstice come the first reminders that hunting season is on the horizon. Hunters can now purchase their new hunting licenses for the coming season, and deer hunters may be surprised that it’s almost time to apply for antlerless licenses again. This year, game commissioners made some...
HobbiesBeaver County Times

Outdoors: Hunting, trapping regulations changing

A couple of weeks ago, I made my way into Rural King to pick up some dog food for my hungry hounds. Of course, I wandered back to the sporting goods section to see what they had on the shelves. What I found surprised me, a 2021-2022 Pennsylvania Hunting and Trapping Digest.
Cheyenne, WYcounty10.com

Leftover draw offers second chance at a hunting license

(Cheyenne, WY) – Even though the application deadlines for limited-quota elk, deer and pronghorn licenses have passed, that doesn’t mean you can’t still hunt this fall. Residents and nonresidents still have a chance to hunt these species by getting licenses through the leftover draw. The application period for the leftover...
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Lifetime Hunting and Fishing Licenses Not Going Away in Louisiana

The recent changes in fee structures for Louisiana hunting and fishing licenses have created a little bit of confusion among the state's sportsmen. Namely, there is concern that the "lifetime" fishing and hunting license was going away. While there are changes being made to the "lifetime" license sportsmen will still be able to obtain one.
Plattsburgh, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Town of Plattsburgh to once again offer hunting/fishing licenses

PLATTSBURGH | The Town of Plattsburgh Clerk’s Office is excited to announce a return of hunting and fishing licensing through the town. Newly appointed Town Clerk Katie Kalluche recently completed re-certification with the Department of Environmental Conservation to become a License Issuing Agent-making the town now able to process and issue the highly sought licenses.
Animalsnwaonline.com

Permits available for public-land deer hunts

On many of the most popular areas,Hunters interested in pursuing white-tailed deer on some of Arkansas' most popular public deer hunting areas may apply through the Game and Fish licensing system at www.agfc.com. Deer hunting on some wildlife management areas is managed through a drawn permit system to avoid overcrowding....
Butler County, PAwbut.com

Deer Hunting Licenses See Slight Price Increase

Antlerless deer licenses will go on sale next month but hunters should be aware of a higher cost as a result of increased transaction fees. According to Butler County Treasurer Diane Marburger, the PA Game Commission has increased the fees for 2021-22 general hunting licenses by 97 cents resulting in a cost of $6.97 for an antlerless deer license.
ShoppingPosted by
Whiskey Riff

2021 Duck Stamps Are Now On Sale

The 2021 duck hunting season took one big step closer to kicking off last Friday. This year’s new Federal Duck Stamps are officially on sale both online and at a post office near you. Purchasing a Duck Stamp is a longstanding and well-respected tradition within the waterfowl hunting world. It’s...
Louisiana StatePosted by
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Residents – Check Your Hunting and Fishing Licenses

We are on the cusp of what will apparently be a more typical July Fourth Holiday weekend than we certainly saw last year. Gone are most of the enhanced COVID-19 restrictions and back are the barbeques, fireworks, and patriotic music. But if the Fourth of July is just days away, that means something else of importance to Louisiana hunting and fishing enthusiasts needs to be addressed.
HobbiesLivingston Parish News

Fishing, hunting licenses expire June 30; here’s how to renew

For those who love to fish and hunt, it’s time to renew that license. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is reminding anglers and hunters that their licenses expire Wednesday, June 30. However, the expiration doesn’t apply to those who purchased a license during the month of June. In...
South Charleston, WVmybuckhannon.com

Applications for state park lottery hunts and antlerless deer hunting permits now available

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is now accepting applications to participate in controlled deer hunts at seven state parks. Controlled hunts are scheduled this fall at Beech Fork, Blennerhassett, Canaan Valley, Cacapon, North Bend, Stonewall, and Twin Falls state parks. Hunters have from July 1 to Aug. 30 to apply. Drawing for the hunts will start on Aug. 31 and successful applicants will be notified between Sept. 6-17.
Lifestylepetersenshunting.com

The Right Gun for the Job: Whitetail Deer Hunting

Every deer hunt is different, so pick the weapon that works best for your conditions. Whitetail hunting is more than a mere hobby for many of us. Rather, it’s a passion bordering on obsession. While we might use any old lawnmower available to mindlessly cut the stupid grass, we take pride in our deer rifles. Many of us have already settled on one that likely has attained near-family-member status in the safe. But other whitetail hunters may be just beginning their search, and with so many options available these days, it can be a fun hunt indeed. Certainly, what matters more than the rifle is the hunter’s skill with it, but regardless, here are one whitetail hunter’s favorites.
Hobbiesdayton.com

Grab your poles and bait: Ohioans to fish for free this weekend

This weekend Ohioans can fish for free in any of the state’s public waters, including the Ohio River and Lake Erie. The free fishing weekend is on Saturday and Sunday. It’s the only weekend Ohioans 16 and older do not need to have a fishing license to fish. “All Ohioans...
Lottery740thefan.com

North Dakota deer hunting licenses remain after lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. – More than 7,900 deer gun hunting licenses remain after North Dakota’s license lottery. The state this year is making 72,200 deer gun season licenses available. It’s the sixth consecutive year of an increase and the highest level of licenses in 10 years. More than 79,000 people applied...
AnimalsMissoulian

Late cow elk hunts proposed in 18 more districts

In an attempt to allow hunters to kill more cow elk and thereby reduce the animal’s population, rifle hunts could be extended until Feb. 15 in 18 more Montana hunting districts this season. At its Thursday meeting the Fish and Wildlife Commission approved sending a proposal out for public comment...
Lifestylerealtree.com

Updates on Ammo, Record Buck Harvest from PA, and More Deer Hunting News

What's going on in the whitetail world this summer? Some pretty interesting news. We've scoured the headlines to give you the scoop. Southwick Associates, a research firm specializing in the hunting and shooting business, recently surveyed more than 1,800 ammunition consumers. They found that in 2020, four out of five respondents had trouble finding the cartridges they needed. So far in 2021, three-quarters of those hunters/shooters have encountered similar shortages.
MLSrealtormarney.com

Hunt Valley Home Sales May 2021

Hunt Valley home sales in May 2021 were up from May 2020. The total volume of Hunt Valley homes sold in May was $11,315,790, up 37.19% from the $8,248,060 volume we saw in May 2020. It is down from the $17,247,640 volume we saw in Hunt Valley Home Sales April 2021.
AllOutdoor.com

Home On The Range #022: Firearms on the Homestead

Welcome to our reoccurring series of “Home on the Range.” Here, we would like to share all of our experiences for those who may be homesteading, living off the land, hunting, farming, ranching, and truly investing in nature and the great outdoors. The ability to provide for yourself and your family can be tremendously rewarding and simultaneously difficult at times. So, in “Home on the Range” we want to share our different exploits so you can learn and hopefully we can receive your feedback along the way as well.