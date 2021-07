Sunday hunting is a highly unpopular idea in Pennsylvania among just about everyone except hunters, which is why legislative proposals to expand it have failed for years. But in the special-interest world of the state Capitol, the conclusion is not that expanded Sunday hunting is a bad idea, but that decisions about it must be taken out of the hands of the Legislature — which sometimes considers the interests of all Pennsylvanians — and put into the hands of the state Game Commission, which represents the interests of hunters.