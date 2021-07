By the time the dust settled on the second episode of Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki, the streaming service found a way to double the mischief by introducing our variant of the Asgardian prince to another- except that would be Asgardian princess with Sophia Di Martino entering the scene as a Lady Loki variant. But as much as Hiddleston's Loki sees her as the key to taking down the TVA, this Loki has her sights set n doing as much damage to the Sacred Timeline as possible. And it's because of that and so much more that Di Martino's Loki earns this week's character profile key art high honor: