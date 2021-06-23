Texas makes statement with passing of "Constitutional Carry" law

In yet another blow to the gun control advocates the state of Texas officially passed the “Constitutional Carry” law this past week and it will go into effect on September 1st. House Bill 1927, aka Constitutional Carry, will allow Texas residents to carry handguns without getting a license as long as they meet certain requirements. Not just any Texan can carry around a handgun without a license. The constitutional carry bill directly states that “persons who are currently prohibited from possessing firearms under state and federal law will not gain the right to possess or carry a firearm under this legislation.” People who are prohibited from having a gun include those convicted of a felony, convicted of certain assault offenses, under a protection order or adjudicated to be mentally incompetent. And the bill is also restricted to persons under 21.