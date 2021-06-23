Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas makes statement with passing of "Constitutional Carry" law

By Capt. Chuck Uzzle
therecordlive.com
 14 days ago

In yet another blow to the gun control advocates the state of Texas officially passed the “Constitutional Carry” law this past week and it will go into effect on September 1st. House Bill 1927, aka Constitutional Carry, will allow Texas residents to carry handguns without getting a license as long as they meet certain requirements. Not just any Texan can carry around a handgun without a license. The constitutional carry bill directly states that “persons who are currently prohibited from possessing firearms under state and federal law will not gain the right to possess or carry a firearm under this legislation.” People who are prohibited from having a gun include those convicted of a felony, convicted of certain assault offenses, under a protection order or adjudicated to be mentally incompetent. And the bill is also restricted to persons under 21.

www.therecordlive.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Firearms License#Gun Control#Second Amendment#Constitutional Carry#House#Texan#Explosives#Atf#Mainers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Constitution
Related
PoliticsFranklin Banner-Tribune

Edwards vetoes 'constitutional carry' gun bill

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has vetoed a bill that would have allowed people to carry a concealed weapon in the state without taking a training class or obtaining a permit. Senate Bill 118 had 38 co-sponsors, including three Democrats. It passed the state House, 73-28, and was approved by...
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

7 gun bills signed into law including permitless carry

SAN ANTONIO — More than a dozen lawmakers met with Governor Greg Abbott at the Alamo today for a ceremonial signing of 7 second amendment laws. "You could say that I signed into law today some laws that protect gun rights, but today I signed documents that instilled freedom in the lone star state and that's what the Alamo represents," Abbott said.
Kansas Statewibwnewsnow.com

Changes Made in Kansas Concealed Carry Laws

Several changes in the Kansas concealed carry law took effect at the start of this month, including a reduction in application fees. Among the changes approved during the 2021 Kansas legislative session, a new provisional license will be available for individuals between 18-20 years of age. New provisions also allow...
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa is winding down the racist war on guns with ‘constitutional carry’ law

Amid a laundry list of terrible tough-on-crime bills in the Iowa Legislature this year, there is at least one silver lining — a new law making it easier to legally get guns. As of Thursday, Iowans no longer need a permit to carry or acquire handguns, a policy supporters often call “constitutional carry.” That’s a longtime priority of the right-wing 2nd Amendment movement, and it also is shown to have a beneficial impact on racial disproportionality and government spending in the justice system.
Elizabethton, TNelizabethton.com

New handgun carry laws effective July 1st

Elizabethton Police Department Chief Jason Shaw recently shared information on the new Public Chapter 108 otherwise known as permit-less carry law which went into effect on July 1, 2021. Shaw tried to summarize the law and list some of the changes that came along with it. This new legislation adds...
Tennessee StateWSMV

'Permitless carry' law takes effect Thursday in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several new laws will go into effect today in Tennessee. Among them, the controversial constitutional carry bill, which allows Tennesseans 21 and older to carry a gun without a permit. The legislation, signed into law by Governor Bill Lee earlier this year, removes the permit process...
Arizona Stateupenn.edu

Supreme Court decision rules Arizona’s laws constitutional

In a 6-3 decision penned by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., the Supreme Court has ruled that Arizona’s election laws do not violate the Voting Rights Act. In her dissent in the Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee decision, Justice Elena Kagan called the ruling “tragic,” saying that “too many states and localities are restricting access to voting in ways that will predictably deprive members of minority groups of equal access to the ballot box.”
Topeka, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

New conceal carry law is effective Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new state law lowering the state’s concealed carry age to 18 takes effect Thursday, July 1, with proponents arguing it’s a valid law with proper training. Governor Laura Kelly vetoed the bill in early May but lawmakers overrode her objections. Gun Garage Owner Floyd McMillin...
Congress & Courtsponcacitynow.com

Sen. Dahm files bill to lower ‘constitutional carry’ age to 18

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Senator Nathan Dahm has filed a bill to lower the age for “constitutional carry” to 18 years old. Dahm said Senate Bill 1093, which was intentionally filed on June 28 to honor Oklahoma’s Second Amendment Day, will “further expand the right of the people of Oklahoma to keep and bear arms.”
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Republican governors from around the country are sending law enforcement to the border

(CNN) — Republican governors across the country are deploying state law enforcement officials to the US-Mexico border, giving each governor the opportunity to emphasize their fealty to former President Donald Trump while simultaneously lambasting President Joe Biden's administration. The deployments, which have come from states ranging from South Dakota to...
Politicsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Governor vetoes no-permit gun carry law

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Legislation that would have allowed adults to carry concealed firearms without a permit in Louisiana was vetoed Friday by Gov. John Bel Edwards. In a statement from Baton Rouge, Edwards said he strongly supports Second Amendment rights. “But I simply cannot support carrying a concealed carry...
Russellville, ARCourier News

Chief: State's carry laws can be challenging

The state’s “constitutional carry” status has been challenging for Arkansas law enforcement, but local officials have worked to comply with the law, said Russellville Police Chief David Ewing. “When that first happened, the sheriff and I got together so we would all be on the same page,” Ewing told the...
Louisiana StateNorman Transcript

Black lawmakers seek DOJ review of Louisiana State Police

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's Black state lawmakers said Tuesday they are asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the patterns and practices of the State Police as the law enforcement agency's treatment of African Americans comes under scrutiny. The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus is calling on the...
Indiana StateTribTown.com

Judge letting Indiana’s governor sue to block emergency law

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has has sided with Indiana’s governor in a dispute between top state Republicans over whether he can proceed with a lawsuit challenging the increased power state legislators gave themselves to intervene during public health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The Marion County judge’s ruling rejects...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Legal Problems Trump Has vs. The Legal Problems Trump Wants

Just like you, Donald Trump has some big summer plans, though his are probably more grandiose: He’s going to be reinstated to the presidency by August, and he’s going to sue Facebook, Twitter, Google’s YouTube, and their respective CEOs for violating his First Amendment rights. The first of these is impossible. The second, which Trump announced during a press conference this morning, is only marginally more likely to succeed.
Kosciusko County, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Commissioners’ Authority On Constitutional Issues Questioned

Are the Kosciusko County Commissioners overstepping their legal authority in approving resolutions and ordinances regarding Constitutional rights, Second Amendment rights and a potential one on critical race theory?. About a couple dozen people at Tuesday’s Commissioners meeting seemed to think so. The meeting began with Bob Conley, the president of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy