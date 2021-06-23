Cancel
Varex variations

ephotozine.com
 12 days ago

Varex variations. Views : 139 Unique : 104. I've waxed boring on my...

www.ephotozine.com
Sciencearxiv.org

Variational Diffusion Models

Diffusion-based generative models have demonstrated a capacity for perceptually impressive synthesis, but can they also be great likelihood-based models? We answer this in the affirmative, and introduce a family of diffusion-based generative models that obtain state-of-the-art likelihoods on standard image density estimation benchmarks. Unlike other diffusion-based models, our method allows for efficient optimization of the noise schedule jointly with the rest of the model. We show that the variational lower bound (VLB) simplifies to a remarkably short expression in terms of the signal-to-noise ratio of the diffused data, thereby improving our theoretical understanding of this model class. Using this insight, we prove an equivalence between several models proposed in the literature. In addition, we show that the continuous-time VLB is invariant to the noise schedule, except for the signal-to-noise ratio at its endpoints. This enables us to learn a noise schedule that minimizes the variance of the resulting VLB estimator, leading to faster optimization. Combining these advances with architectural improvements, we obtain state-of-the-art likelihoods on image density estimation benchmarks, outperforming autoregressive models that have dominated these benchmarks for many years, with often significantly faster optimization. In addition, we show how to turn the model into a bits-back compression scheme, and demonstrate lossless compression rates close to the theoretical optimum.
Physicsarxiv.org

Permanent variational wave functions for bosons

We study the usefulness of the permanent state as variational wave functions for bosons, which is the bosonic counterpart of the Slater determinant state for fermions. For a system of $N$ identical bosons, a permanent state is constructed by taking a set of $N$ arbitrary (not necessarily orthonormal) single-particle orbitals, forming their product and then symmetrizing it. It is found that for the one-dimensional Bose-Hubbard model with the periodic boundary condition and at unit filling, the exact ground state can be very well approximated by a permanent state, in that the permanent state has high overlap (at least 0.96 for 12 particles and 12 sites) with the exact ground state and can reproduce both the ground state energy and the single-particle correlators to high precision. For more general models, we have devised an optimization algorithm to find the optimal set of single-particle orbitals to minimize the variational energy or maximize the overlap with a given state. It turns out that quite often the ground state of a bosonic system can be well approximated by a permanent state by all the criterions of energy, overlap, and correlation functions. And even if the error is apparent, it can often be remedied by including more configurations, i.e., by allowing the variational wave function to be the superposition of multiple permanent states.
Physicsarxiv.org

Variations on Hammersley's interacting particle process

The longest increasing subsequence problem for permutations has been studied extensively in the last fifty years. The interpretation of the longest increasing subsequence as the longest 21-avoiding subsequence in the context of permutation patterns leads to many interesting research directions. We introduce and study the statistical properties of Hammersleytype interacting particle processes related to these generalizations and explore the finer structures of their distributions. We also propose three different interacting particle systems in the plane analogous to the Hammersley process in one dimension and obtain estimates for the asymptotic orders of the mean and variance of the number of particles in the systems.
Computersarxiv.org

Normalized Gradient Descent for Variational Quantum Algorithms

Variational quantum algorithms (VQAs) are promising methods that leverage noisy quantum computers and classical computing techniques for practical applications. In VQAs, the classical optimizers such as gradient-based optimizers are utilized to adjust the parameters of the quantum circuit so that the objective function is minimized. However, they often suffer from the so-called vanishing gradient or barren plateau issue. On the other hand, the normalized gradient descent (NGD) method, which employs the normalized gradient vector to update the parameters, has been successfully utilized in several optimization problems. Here, we study the performance of the NGD methods in the optimization of VQAs for the first time. Our goal is two-fold. The first is to examine the effectiveness of NGD and its variants for overcoming the vanishing gradient problems. The second is to propose a new NGD that can attain the faster convergence than the ordinary NGD. We performed numerical simulations of these gradient-based optimizers in the context of quantum chemistry where VQAs are used to find the ground state of a given Hamiltonian. The results show the effective convergence property of the NGD methods in VQAs, compared to the relevant optimizers without normalization. Moreover, we make use of some normalized gradient vectors at the past iteration steps to propose the novel historical NGD that has a theoretical guarantee to accelerate the convergence speed, which is observed in the numerical experiments as well.
Sciencearxiv.org

Variational coupled cluster for ground and excited states

In single-reference coupled-cluster (CC) methods, one has to solve a set of non-linear polynomial equations in order to determine the so-called amplitudes which are then used to compute the energy and other properties. Although it is of common practice to converge to the (lowest-energy) ground-state solution, it is also possible, thanks to tailored algorithms, to access higher-energy roots of these equations which may or may not correspond to genuine excited states. Here, we explore the structure of the energy landscape of variational CC (VCC) and we compare it with its (projected) traditional version (TCC) in the case where the excitation operator is restricted to paired double excitations (pCCD). By investigating two model systems (the symmetric stretching of the linear \ce{H4} molecule and the continuous deformation of the square \ce{H4} molecule into a rectangular arrangement) in the presence of weak and strong correlations, the performance of VpCCD and TpCCD are gauged against their configuration interaction (CI) equivalent, known as doubly-occupied CI (DOCI), for reference Slater determinants made of ground- or excited-state Hartree-Fock orbitals or state-specific orbitals optimized directly at the VpCCD level. The influence of spatial symmetry breaking is also investigated.
arxiv.org

Glow-WaveGAN: Learning Speech Representations from GAN-based Variational Auto-Encoder For High Fidelity Flow-based Speech Synthesis

Current two-stage TTS framework typically integrates an acoustic model with a vocoder -- the acoustic model predicts a low resolution intermediate representation such as Mel-spectrum while the vocoder generates waveform from the intermediate representation. Although the intermediate representation is served as a bridge, there still exists critical mismatch between the acoustic model and the vocoder as they are commonly separately learned and work on different distributions of representation, leading to inevitable artifacts in the synthesized speech. In this work, different from using pre-designed intermediate representation in most previous studies, we propose to use VAE combining with GAN to learn a latent representation directly from speech and then utilize a flow-based acoustic model to model the distribution of the latent representation from text. In this way, the mismatch problem is migrated as the two stages work on the same distribution. Results demonstrate that the flow-based acoustic model can exactly model the distribution of our learned speech representation and the proposed TTS framework, namely Glow-WaveGAN, can produce high fidelity speech outperforming the state-of-the-art GAN-based model.
MathematicsAPS physics

Calculating nonadiabatic couplings and Berry's phase by variational quantum eigensolvers

The variational quantum eigensolver (VQE) is an algorithm to find eigenenergies and eigenstates of systems in quantum chemistry and quantum many-body physics. The VQE is one of the most promising applications of near-term quantum devices to investigate such systems. Here we propose an extension of the VQE to calculate the nonadiabatic couplings of molecules in quantum chemical systems and Berry's phase in quantum many-body systems. Both quantities play an important role in understanding the properties of a system beyond the naive adiabatic picture, e.g., nonadiabatic dynamics and topological phase of matter. We provide quantum circuits and classical postprocessings to calculate the nonadiabatic couplings and Berry's phase. Specifically, we show that the evaluation of the nonadiabatic couplings reduces to that of expectation values of observables while that of Berry's phase also requires one additional Hadamard test. Furthermore, we simulate the photodissociation dynamics of a lithium fluoride molecule using the nonadiabatic couplings evaluated on a real quantum device. Our proposal widens the applicability of the VQE and the possibility of near-term quantum devices to study molecules and quantum many-body systems.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Variational quantum algorithm for molecular geometry optimization

Alain Delgado, Juan Miguel Arrazola, Soran Jahangiri, Zeyue Niu, Josh Izaac, Chase Roberts, Nathan Killoran. Classical algorithms for predicting the equilibrium geometry of strongly correlated molecules require expensive wave function methods that become impractical already for few-atom systems. In this work, we introduce a variational quantum algorithm for finding the most stable structure of a molecule by explicitly considering the parametric dependence of the electronic Hamiltonian on the nuclear coordinates. The equilibrium geometry of the molecule is obtained by minimizing a more general cost function that depends on both the quantum circuit and the Hamiltonian parameters, which are simultaneously optimized at each step. The algorithm is applied to find the equilibrium geometries of the $\mathrm{H}_2$, $\mathrm{H}_3^+$, $\mathrm{BeH}_2$ and $\mathrm{H}_2\mathrm{O}$ molecules. The quantum circuits used to prepare the electronic ground state for each molecule were designed using an adaptive algorithm where excitation gates in the form of Givens rotations are selected according to the norm of their gradient. All quantum simulations are performed using the PennyLane library for quantum differentiable programming. The optimized geometrical parameters for the simulated molecules show an excellent agreement with their counterparts computed using classical quantum chemistry methods.
Public HealthVentureBeat

Google taps AI to identify COVID-19 vaccine name variations

In May during its Google I/O 2021 developer conference, Google demoed multitask unified model (MUM), a system trained on 75 languages at once that can simultaneously understand different forms of information including text, images, and videos. Today, Google revealed that it’s using MUM to identify variations in the names of COVID-19 vaccines across multiple languages, which the company claims has improved Google Search’s ability to surface information about COVID-19 vaccines for users around the world.
Computersarxiv.org

The Rate of Convergence of Variation-Constrained Deep Neural Networks

Multi-layer feedforward networks have been used to approximate a wide range of nonlinear functions. An important and fundamental problem is to understand the learnability of a network model through its statistical risk, or the expected prediction error on future data. To the best of our knowledge, the rate of convergence of neural networks shown by existing works is bounded by at most the order of $n^{-1/4}$ for a sample size of $n$. In this paper, we show that a class of variation-constrained neural networks, with arbitrary width, can achieve near-parametric rate $n^{-1/2+\delta}$ for an arbitrarily small positive constant $\delta$. It is equivalent to $n^{-1 +2\delta}$ under the mean squared error. This rate is also observed by numerical experiments. The result indicates that the neural function space needed for approximating smooth functions may not be as large as what is often perceived. Our result also provides insight to the phenomena that deep neural networks do not easily suffer from overfitting when the number of neurons and learning parameters rapidly grow with $n$ or even surpass $n$. We also discuss the rate of convergence regarding other network parameters, including the input dimension, network layer, and coefficient norm.
Computersarxiv.org

Unsupervised Speech Enhancement using Dynamical Variational Auto-Encoders

Dynamical variational auto-encoders (DVAEs) are a class of deep generative models with latent variables, dedicated to time series data modeling. DVAEs can be considered as extensions of the variational autoencoder (VAE) that include the modeling of temporal dependencies between successive observed and/or latent vectors in data sequences. Previous work has shown the interest of DVAEs and their better performance over the VAE for speech signals (spectrogram) modeling. Independently, the VAE has been successfully applied to speech enhancement in noise, in an unsupervised noise-agnostic set-up that does not require the use of a parallel dataset of clean and noisy speech samples for training, but only requires clean speech signals. In this paper, we extend those works to DVAE-based single-channel unsupervised speech enhancement, hence exploiting both speech signals unsupervised representation learning and dynamics modeling. We propose an unsupervised speech enhancement algorithm based on the most general form of DVAEs, that we then adapt to three specific DVAE models to illustrate the versatility of the framework. More precisely, we combine DVAE-based speech priors with a noise model based on nonnegative matrix factorization, and we derive a variational expectation-maximization (VEM) algorithm to perform speech enhancement. Experimental results show that the proposed approach based on DVAEs outperforms its VAE counterpart and a supervised speech enhancement baseline.
Computersarxiv.org

Accelerating variational quantum algorithms with multiple quantum processors

Variational quantum algorithms (VQAs) have the potential of utilizing near-term quantum machines to gain certain computational advantages over classical methods. Nevertheless, modern VQAs suffer from cumbersome computational overhead, hampered by the tradition of employing a solitary quantum processor to handle large-volume data. As such, to better exert the superiority of VQAs, it is of great significance to improve their runtime efficiency. Here we devise an efficient distributed optimization scheme, called QUDIO, to address this issue. Specifically, in QUDIO, a classical central server partitions the learning problem into multiple subproblems and allocate them to multiple local nodes where each of them consists of a quantum processor and a classical optimizer. During the training procedure, all local nodes proceed parallel optimization and the classical server synchronizes optimization information among local nodes timely. In doing so, we prove a sublinear convergence rate of QUDIO in terms of the number of global iteration under the ideal scenario, while the system imperfection may incur divergent optimization. Numerical results on standard benchmarks demonstrate that QUDIO can surprisingly achieve a superlinear runtime speedup with respect to the number of local nodes. Our proposal can be readily mixed with other advanced VQAs-based techniques to narrow the gap between the state of the art and applications with quantum advantage.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Generalized Zero-Shot Learning using Multimodal Variational Auto-Encoder with Semantic Concepts

With the ever-increasing amount of data, the central challenge in multimodal learning involves limitations of labelled samples. For the task of classification, techniques such as meta-learning, zero-shot learning, and few-shot learning showcase the ability to learn information about novel classes based on prior knowledge. Recent techniques try to learn a cross-modal mapping between the semantic space and the image space. However, they tend to ignore the local and global semantic knowledge. To overcome this problem, we propose a Multimodal Variational Auto-Encoder (M-VAE) which can learn the shared latent space of image features and the semantic space. In our approach we concatenate multimodal data to a single embedding before passing it to the VAE for learning the latent space. We propose the use of a multi-modal loss during the reconstruction of the feature embedding through the decoder. Our approach is capable to correlating modalities and exploit the local and global semantic knowledge for novel sample predictions. Our experimental results using a MLP classifier on four benchmark datasets show that our proposed model outperforms the current state-of-the-art approaches for generalized zero-shot learning.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

A numerically stable online implementation and exploration of WAIC through variations of the predictive density, using NIMBLE

We go through the process of crafting a robust and numerically stable online algorithm for the computation of the Watanabe-Akaike information criteria (WAIC). We implement this algorithm in the NIMBLE software. The implementation is performed in an online manner and does not require the storage in memory of the complete samples from the posterior distribution. This algorithm allows the user to specify a specific form of the predictive density to be used in the computation of WAIC, in order to cater to specific prediction goals. We then comment and explore via simulations the use of different forms of the predictive density in the context of different predictive goals. We find that when using marginalized predictive densities, WAIC is sensitive to the grouping of the observations into a joint density.
Sciencearxiv.org

Improved Prediction and Network Estimation Using the Monotone Single Index Multi-variate Autoregressive Model

Network estimation from multi-variate point process or time series data is a problem of fundamental importance. Prior work has focused on parametric approaches that require a known parametric model, which makes estimation procedures less robust to model mis-specification, non-linearities and heterogeneities. In this paper, we develop a semi-parametric approach based on the monotone single-index multi-variate autoregressive model (SIMAM) which addresses these challenges. We provide theoretical guarantees for dependent data and an alternating projected gradient descent algorithm. Significantly we do not explicitly assume mixing conditions on the process (although we do require conditions analogous to restricted strong convexity) and we achieve rates of the form $O(T^{-\frac{1}{3}} \sqrt{s\log(TM)})$ (optimal in the independent design case) where $s$ is the threshold for the maximum in-degree of the network that indicates the sparsity level, $M$ is the number of actors and $T$ is the number of time points. In addition, we demonstrate the superior performance both on simulated data and two real data examples where our SIMAM approach out-performs state-of-the-art parametric methods both in terms of prediction and network estimation.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Intrinsic Metallicity Variation in the Intermediate Mass Type II Globular Cluster NGC 1261

César Muñoz, Douglas Geisler, Sandro Villanova, Ata Sarajedini, Heinz Frelijj, Carolina Vargas, Lorenzo Monaco, Julia O'Connell. Globular Clusters (GCs) are now well known to almost universally show multiple popu-lations (MPs). The HST UV Legacy Survey of a large number of Galactic GCs in UV filters optimized to explore MPs finds that a small fraction of GCs, termed Type II, also display more complex, anomalous behavior. Several well-studied Type II GCs show intrinsic Fe abundance variations, suggesting that the other, less well-studied, Type II GCs should also exhibit similar behavior. Our aim is to perform the first detailed metallicity analysis of NGC 1261, an intermediate mass Type II GC, in order to determine if this object shows an intrinsic Fe variation. We determined the Fe abundance in eight red giant members using Magellan-MIKE and UVES-FLAMES high-resolution, high S/N spectroscopy. The full range of [Fe/H] for the entire sample from the spectra is from -1.05 to -1.43 dexwith an observed spread sigma_obs=0.133 dex. Compared with the total internal error of Sigma_tot=0.06,this indicates a significant intrinsic metallicity spread of Sigma_int=0.119 dex. We found a very similar variation in [Fe/H] using an independent method to derive the atmospheric parameters based on near-IR photometry. More importantly, the mean metallicity of the five presumed normal metallicity stars is -1.37+/-0.02, while that of the three presumed anomalous/highmetallicity stars is -1.18+/-0.09. This difference is significant at the $\pm$2.4Sigma level. We find indications from existing data of other Type II GCs that several of them presumedto have real metallicity spreads may in fact posses none. The minimum mass required for a GC to acquire an intrinsic Fe spread appears to be $\pm$10^5 Msun. We find no strong correlation betwee nmass and metallicity variation for Type II GCs. The metallicity spread is also independent of the fraction of anomalous stars within the Type II GCs and of GC origin.
Sciencearxiv.org

Scaled process priors for Bayesian nonparametric estimation of the unseen genetic variation

There is a growing interest in the estimation of the number of unseen features, mostly driven by applications in biological sciences. A recent work brought out the upside and the downside of the popular stable-Beta process prior, and generalizations thereof, in Bayesian nonparametric inference for the unseen-features problem: i) the downside lies in the limited use of the sampling information in the posterior distributions, which depend on the observable sample only through the sample size; ii) the upside lies in the analytical tractability and interpretability of the posterior distributions, which are simple Poisson distributions whose parameters are simple to compute, and depend on the sample size and the prior's parameter. In this paper, we introduce and investigate an alternative nonparametric prior, referred to as the stable-Beta scaled process prior, which is the first prior that allows to enrich the posterior distribution of the number of unseen features, through the inclusion of the sampling information on the number of distinct features in the observable sample, while maintaining the same analytical tractability and interpretability as the stable-Beta process prior. Our prior leads to a negative Binomial posterior distribution, whose parameters depends on the sample size, the observed number of distinct features and the prior's parameter, providing estimates that are simple, linear in the sampling information and computationally efficient. We apply our approach to synthetic and real genetic data, showing that it outperforms parametric and nonparametric competitors in terms of estimation accuracy.
Sciencearxiv.org

Hemodynamics of the heart's left atrium based on a Variational Multiscale-LES numerical model

In this paper, we investigate the hemodynamics of a left atrium (LA) by proposing a computational model suitable to provide physically meaningful fluid dynamics indications and detailed blood flow characterization. In particular, we consider the incompressible Navier-Stokes equations in Arbitrary Lagrangian Eulerian (ALE) formulation to deal with the LA domain under prescribed motion. A Variational Multiscale (VMS) method is adopted to obtain a stable formulation of the Navier-Stokes equations discretized by means of the Finite Element method and to account for turbulence modeling based on Large Eddy Simulation (LES). The aim of this paper is twofold: on one hand to improve the general understanding of blood flow in the human LA in normal conditions; on the other, to analyse the effects of the turbulence VMS-LES method on a situation of blood flow which is neither laminar, nor fully turbulent, but rather transitional as in LA. Our results suggest that if relatively coarse meshes are adopted, the additional stabilization terms introduced by the VMS-LES method allow to better predict transitional effects and cycle-to-cycle blood flow variations than the standard SUPG stabilization method.