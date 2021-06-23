READER LETTER: Democrat tactics similar to Hitler, Stalin

Where did all the Republicans go? Long time past. My recent speculations were that the GOP had been divided into the authoritarian Trumplican Party and the fantasy-driven GQP, but I think the "leading faction", the moral equivalent of Lenin's Bolsheviks, should actually be described as the Anti-Democratic Party. And the hostile takeover started long before the political debuts of "the former guy" or Q. It's not that the ADs really stand for anything constructive or have any principles to defend. It's that they are against the very ideas of democracy or a representative republic. It's actually just confusing the issue that there is a Democratic Party (and in some cases an anti-democratic politician can run as a DINO (especially in the old days of the Dixiecrats (before they all became Reagan Republicans))). The Anti-Democrats are not "true believers" in anything (though they do want power and money), but they are merely quite willing to use the Trumplicans and GQP followers for their purposes. (As Lenin used Stalin and Trotsky, eh?)