Morgan Stanley to bar unvaccinated staff from New York offices

The Guardian
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmployees and visitors to Morgan Stanley will be barred from entering the bank’s New York offices unless they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from next month, as the Wall Street firm prepares to get staff back to their desks by early September. The banking company told staff and clients that...

