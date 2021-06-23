Consumer-Curated Candy Bars

These new Cadbury Inventor bars are being launched by the brand as a limited-edition product for curious foodies to try out and figure out which is their favorite. The new flavors include the Cadbury Dairy Milk Fizzing Cherry, Cadbury Dairy Milk Banoffee Nut Crumble and the Cadbury Dairy Milk No Frownie Brownie, which were created by civil engineer Roxy, father Josh and student Sophie, respectively. Each of the bars are being launched in 110-gram sizes at a price point of £1.49 each and will be available until September.