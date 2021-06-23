Cancel
Food & Drinks

Consumer-Curated Candy Bars

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese new Cadbury Inventor bars are being launched by the brand as a limited-edition product for curious foodies to try out and figure out which is their favorite. The new flavors include the Cadbury Dairy Milk Fizzing Cherry, Cadbury Dairy Milk Banoffee Nut Crumble and the Cadbury Dairy Milk No Frownie Brownie, which were created by civil engineer Roxy, father Josh and student Sophie, respectively. Each of the bars are being launched in 110-gram sizes at a price point of £1.49 each and will be available until September.

Food & Drinks

Candy-Flavored Yogurts

Yoplait is giving you a valid reason to eat candy for breakfast with the debut of its new Skittles yogurt. Best of all, this creamy yogurt cup even comes in two classic Skittles flavors. Back in 2019, Yoplait delighted candy fans with the debut of Starburst yogurt. Then in 2020,...
Food & Drinks

Candy-Filled Lollipops

Just when you thought Starburst candy couldn't possibly get any sweeter, the brand has debuted new Starburst Pops. Starburst Pops deliver all the delicious fun of the classic lollipops you enjoyed as a kid, but with a fruity twist. The new Starburst Pops are designed to replicate the four original flavors fans know and love. There’s cherry (red), orange (orange), strawberry (pink), and lemon (yellow). Regardless of the flavor, each lollipop boasts a hard candy exterior, and a chewy fruit center on the inside. In other words, you're basically getting two classic candy treats in one portable package.
Food & Drinks

Dual-Texture Candy Corn Treats

Nerds Candy Corn is launching this summer and it remixes a favorite seasonal treat with fresh flavors, textures and colors. Each piece of candy has a flavored shell and a soft and chewy fruity center. To play up the fact that Nerds usually works with two flavors and two colors at a time, the candy corn pieces each feature centers with dual flavors and colors.
Food & Drinks

35 Essential Vegan Candy Bars You Can Buy Year-Round

The world is full of vegan sweets, but candy bars are the new frontier. Brownies, cakes, and cookies that ship have somewhat eclipsed the evolution of chocolate-coated nougats and caramels, but right now, we are celebrating the novelty of the candy bar. From mainstream look-a-likes to completely unique confections, these 35 vegan candy bars will delight with every nutty, nougatty, chocolate-laden bite.
Food & Drinks

Mystery Sour Candies

Sour Patch Kids is introducing a brand-new flavor this summer but it's not clear what it is, since the brand is choosing to leave the mystery flavor undisclosed for a time. Fans are invited to guess the flavor of the new “sour, then sweet” mystery flavor for their chance to win $50,000 or other great prizes like tablets, cameras and mini drones.
Food & Drinks

Snowball-Inspired Candies

M&M's is gearing up for the holiday season with brand-new treats like the White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs, which share a taste of pretzels and white chocolate in a fun way for all ages. The snowball-inspired candies are salty and sweet, and they have a hard white chocolate shell with a crunchy, pretzel-filled center.
Food & Drinks
Simplemost

Candy Canes Now Come In Funfetti Flavor

Pillsbury’s Funfetti flavor is mostly known for being in cakes, but over the years, we’ve seen the celebratory sprinkles show up in everything from cereal and pancakes to blondies, coffee creamer and even popcorn. This holiday season, we’re getting another Funfetti treat: candy canes! Made by Brach’s, the Funfetti candy...
Bakery and Snacks

Formulating the nutrition bars that consumers crave

Niki Kennedy, senior marketing manager at Glanbia Nutritionals, analyses what consumers really want when it comes to nutrition-packed snacking. It sounds simple to give consumers a great-tasting, decadent nutrition bar. What could go wrong? Apparently, a lot and most consumers know that. According to FMCG Gurus, more than half of US consumers (54%) agreed that healthier snacks are less tasty.
Vinton, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Candy record set at Bullring

VINTON — With suckers and licorice the Benton County Speedway “The Bullring” had 2,160 pounds of candy dropped on the dirt track Sunday, June 13. The annual candy dash invites children under the age of 14 to step on the dirt track and pick up candy. A total of 215...
Lifestyle

It's kinda like candy bars...

Each year Hershey's releases a bunch of new products knowing almost all, if not all, will fail miserably. But they only need one to succeed every few years to make it all worthwhile. Same with NBA, they just need to draft one surprise player every few years and it's worth...
Food & Drinks

Sour Candy Popcorn Snacks

Candy Pop Popcorn with Sour Patch Kids puts a sweet and sour twist on traditional popcorn snacks with Redberry drizzle, pieces of Sour Patch Kids candies and sour sugar sprinkle. Made in America with non-GMO corn, the sweet and sour popcorn snack is a low-sodium treat that shares a fresh new way for people of all ages to appreciate the flavor of a favorite candy.
Celebrities
US105

Fried Candy Bars Are the Perfect Treat for the 4th of July

Southern living means Southern eating, and we have the perfect dessert recipe for Independence Day. This past weekend, my boyfriend and I fried up some candy bars, and they were absolutely amazing. If you're looking for a kid-friendly and fun dessert to whip up for Independence Day, I definitely recommend trying this recipe.
Food & Drinks

A beginner’s guide to Mexican candy

The vast and delicious universe of Mexican candy can’t be properly addressed in one mere article, but this is an attempt to, at the very least, give an overview of the tastes, textures and kinds of flavors All candy has sugar. What Mexican candy brings, in addition to that, is plenty of salt and spice.
Food & Drinks

Fan-Requested Candy Mixes

The Sour Punch Bites Fan Favorites are being launched by the American Licorice Co. as a product that combines some of the most requested flavors to satisfy consumer demand. The product contains a special mix of flavors that consumers voted for and have requested over the years, which includes grape, fruit punch, tangerine and lemon. These flavors combine to offer a sweet and sour taste experience that hasn't been created by the brand before.
Recipes

Custard With Alchermes and Candied Fruit

Chop the candied fruit coarsely. Soak the gelatin sheets in cold water. In a small pot, bring the milk to a boil together with the vanilla bean pod opened lengthwise. Turn off the heat, let cool and remove the vanilla bean pod. 3. In a bowl, beat the egg yolks...
Acme, WAseattleite.com

Curated Local Meal Boxes with Acme Farms & Kitchens

Based in Washington, Acme Farms & Kitchens provides a curated grocery experience with farm-fresh meal kits for everyone (including vegan and gluten-free options!) and everyday grocery items that come from local farmers and producers. Some of their partners include Rachel’s Ginger Beer, Theo Chocolate and Corfini Gourmet Meals. Now is the perfect time to check it out with summer produce in full swing!
Retail

Customizable Candy Products

The Bazooka Juicy Drop Re-Mix chewy candies are a new version of the brand's namesake original product that will provide consumers with a sweet and sour flavor experience to enjoy in a more convenient manner. The candies consist of chewy bites that are sweet or sour and come in a dual-compartment dispenser to let consumers customize the kind of flavor they want to enjoy. The candies come in three flavor options including Blue Rebel, Knockout Punch and Wild Cherry Berry.
Food & Drinks
Motherly

What the heck is freeze dried candy?

If your kids have asked you for freeze dried candy seemingly out of the blue in recent months, you're not alone. Google Trends shows a massive spike in searches for "freeze dried candy" over the past four months, which left us scratching our heads. It turns out that the trend might be a pandemic phenomenon fueled by food, science and slime-themed YouTube channels.
Food & Drinks

Seltzer-Infused Candies

Truly Hard Seltzer and Sugarfina collaborated on limited-edition, seltzer-infused candies in summery flavors like Watermelon Kiwi, Pineapple, Mango and Passion Fruit. The Truly-infused, non-alcoholic gummy bears are a different way for fans to enjoy the flavors of the popular hard seltzer in a way that brings them to life in the form of a candy. As the brand describes, "While the gummies are infused with Truly Tropical flavors, the alcohol itself is cooked off in the production process, making the gummies themselves nonalcoholic."