Colorado Officer and Bystander Gunned Down by Man Who ‘Hated Police’

By Philippe Naughton
TheDailyBeast
 12 days ago
A veteran Colorado police officer and a bystander who rushed in to help him were shot dead in a Denver suburb by a man who had first “expressed hatred” for the police. Arvada Police Chief Link Strate said that Officer Gordon Beesley, 51, “was targeted because he was wearing an Arvada police uniform and a badge,” the Washington Post reported. “Officer Beesley was ambushed by someone who expressed hatred of police officers,” the police chief added. A second man, 40-year-old John Hurley, was also gunned down in Monday’s attack after intervening as a “good Samaritan.” “He is a true hero who likely disrupted what could have been a larger loss of life,” Strate said. The shooter, Ronald Trokye, 59, was shot dead by officers at the scene.

