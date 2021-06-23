Colorado Officer and Bystander Gunned Down by Man Who ‘Hated Police’

A man was taken into custody Friday in connection with the killing of two parents and their 6-year-old daughter a day earlier, as well as the shooting of their 10-year-old daughter. Donyavia Lagway and Gregory Carhee and their 6-year-old daughter, Little Harmony Carhee, were all shot execution-style in the head Wednesday night. Authorities have not arrested anyone or identified the suspect, nor have they named the 10-year-old daughter who survived the shooting. The young girl played dead after she was shot and then FaceTimed her grandmother after the gunman left to alert her to what had happened. The family’s 1-year-old baby boy was not injured. The grandmother, Manda Lagway, told ABC 13 of the 10-year-old daughter: “She was strong. She was hurt. But my baby came out of nowhere, from whatever way she had, to make stuff happen. I just want everyone to know my baby is a hero. My baby is a hero.”