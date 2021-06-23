CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;Sunny and pleasant;76;58;ENE;9;46%;28%;11. Chester;Mostly sunny;76;55;ENE;6;45%;42%;11. Danbury;Sunny and nice;77;55;E;7;46%;27%;11. Groton;Mostly sunny, nice;73;57;ENE;8;60%;45%;11. Hartford;Sunny and pleasant;79;53;ENE;7;42%;46%;10. Meriden;Sunny and pleasant;77;53;ENE;6;44%;28%;10. New Haven;Sunny and nice;75;57;ENE;8;51%;42%;11. Oxford;Sunny and nice;74;53;ENE;7;55%;27%;11. Willimantic;Mostly sunny;76;52;E;6;44%;46%;10. Windsor Locks;Nice with sunshine;80;53;ENE;7;39%;27%;10. _____www.sfgate.com