Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

CT Forecast

SFGate
 12 days ago

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;Sunny and pleasant;76;58;ENE;9;46%;28%;11. Chester;Mostly sunny;76;55;ENE;6;45%;42%;11. Danbury;Sunny and nice;77;55;E;7;46%;27%;11. Groton;Mostly sunny, nice;73;57;ENE;8;60%;45%;11. Hartford;Sunny and pleasant;79;53;ENE;7;42%;46%;10. Meriden;Sunny and pleasant;77;53;ENE;6;44%;28%;10. New Haven;Sunny and nice;75;57;ENE;8;51%;42%;11. Oxford;Sunny and nice;74;53;ENE;7;55%;27%;11. Willimantic;Mostly sunny;76;52;E;6;44%;46%;10. Windsor Locks;Nice with sunshine;80;53;ENE;7;39%;27%;10. _____

www.sfgate.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Ct Forecast#City Town#High Temp Lrb#Uv#Ene#Oxford#Windsor Locks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Albany, CASFGate

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in. the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the. afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest...
EnvironmentSFGate

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast. winds around 5 mph, becoming south. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly. cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of...
EnvironmentSFGate

NY Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM EDT. * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and. seas 3 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. *...