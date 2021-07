The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD launches next month, yet Nintendo hasn’t shown off any real improvements beyond the game’s visual upgrade to HD. It did announce the Zelda & Loftwing amiibo, which offers vastly improved fast travel functionality that probably should have just been in the game. Additionally, the amiibo costs slightly more than what we’re used to, and scalpers have already snagged a lot of them. However, Nintendo’s website now includes slightly more information about what improvements will be featured in Skyward Sword HD, including some quality-of-life improvements.